ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine remains with temps in the 70s; weekend looks chilly

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NEW: Temperatures will likely see another 70-degree day tomorrow too. A couple of cold fronts will slide through bringing some clouds, stay showers and breezy winds.

NEXT: Quieter weather overall and cooler from the weekend into early next week. Temperatures return to seasonable normals by mid to late week. No major storms and very little rain during this time.

FRIDAY: Sunny and breezy, cooler at night. Highs near 75, lows near 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7az4_0iOAr6GF00

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry. Turning much cooler. Highs near 60, lows near 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3OwE_0iOAr6GF00

SUNDAY: Staying sunny and cool. Highs near 65, lows near 49.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs near 66, lows near 48.

TUESDAY: Sunshine on repeat. Highs near 64, lows near 49.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High of 68, lows near 53.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High near 70, low of 55.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UINls_0iOAr6GF00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweater Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

112K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy