ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

LONDON — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to “long-term success.” Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country’s financial stability.
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be "consequences” for Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. Biden suggested he would soon take action, as aides announced that the...
POTUS
WRAL News

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
WRAL News

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to deal with a...
IMMIGRATION
WRAL News

NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
MILITARY
WRAL News

US stocks remain unsettled after wholesale inflation report

NEW YORK — Stocks edged higher, though trading remain unsettled on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:17 p.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers. Different sectors have the market have been alternating between leading and lagging throughout the day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Foreign Debt#Debt Restructuring#Colombo#Parliament#Communist Party#Japanese#Imf#Central Bank
WRAL News

Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections. Some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor, up from 37% in March, according...
IMMIGRATION
WRAL News

Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war

TALLINN, ESTONIA — Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in Moscow's war against Ukraine, but the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the effort, despite perceived pressure from Moscow. Russia has already used...
MILITARY
WRAL News

Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate

GENEVA — The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
WRAL News

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

WASHINGTON — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
PETS
WRAL News

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea which has never been in use. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never brought natural gas to Europe...
EUROPE
WRAL News

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines.
BUSINESS
WRAL News

German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy

BERLIN — A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France

PARIS — Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France's worst-ever crash on Monday shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean. Cries of “Shame!" erupted in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties

BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
EUROPE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy