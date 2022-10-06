Read full article on original website
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."
When Dennis Schroder first left the Lakers in 2021, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, just a season removed from his first stint in Los Angeles, Schroder is back with the Purple and Gold and is getting acclimated to his new (yet familiar) surroundings. In a viral video,...
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
Jeanie Buss On Her Goal Of Having The Most Championships In The NBA: "We Are Now Tied With The Celtics, And I Gotta Get Number 18 Before They Do..."
As one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers are in a league of their own when it comes to success, history, and a culture of winning basketball. In terms of records and numbers, the franchise sits alone at the top in many different categories,...
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."
Sitting on the longest playoff drought in American sports, the Sacramento Kings have a lot to play for this season. After trading away Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last season, this is the first time their new roster will start the campaign together, and there is a lot of optimism about what they can do on the floor together.
Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime
Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped draft prospects to come into the league. He was touted to become the next big thing once he was drafted into the NBA. But ever since being drafted into the league, he is yet to show his true strength. The reason behind...
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
The Boston Celtics lost their head coach Ime Udoka after Udoka was suspended by the team for having an inappropriate workplace relationship. This was a story that developed over a period of time, with the situation being unclear to many regarding the relationship being consensual or not. Matt Barnes got...
Draymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will receive a fine from the organization as punishment for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. He will not be suspended for the incident and the sum of the fine has not been disclosed by the team. The baller assaulted Poole following a verbal confrontation on Oct. 5. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At AirportDraymond Green Apologizes After Slugging Jordan PooleLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien" On Saturday (Oct. 8), the defensive stalwart addressed the incident, apologizing to the organization, as well as...
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."
The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"
LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now.
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
For all of his 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant only knew LeBron James as a competitor. And while the two never faced off in the playoffs, they were always fighting with each other for the title of the best player in the league. But when LeBron James officially became a...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact knee injury
Teammates helped Bagley to the locker room immediately after he hit the court. The severity of the injury is unclear, but any time there is a non-contact injury - particularly one that leaves the player in obvious pain - the Pistons may fear for the worst. The Sacramento Kings picked...
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Cam Thomas Had A Very Interesting Shooting Contest At The Nets Practice: "No One Could Miss"
There's arguably no team who has had to deal with more drama than the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason. After having an underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets' superstar Kevin Durant requested for a trade. Fortunately, the Nets management was able to convince KD to stay, and he will be donning the Nets jersey this season.
Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."
The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.
Dennis Schroder Shockingly Denies Report That The Lakers Offered Him $80 Million Contract: "There Was Never A Contract."
In 2021, Dennis Schroder made headlines by reportedly turning down an $80 million contract offer by the Lakers. Schroder, who was then playing starting guard for the Purple and Gold, chose to bet on himself and decided to aim for a higher salary as a free agent that summer. Unfortunately,...
