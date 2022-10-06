ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA
Yardbarker

De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."

Sitting on the longest playoff drought in American sports, the Sacramento Kings have a lot to play for this season. After trading away Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last season, this is the first time their new roster will start the campaign together, and there is a lot of optimism about what they can do on the floor together.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vibe

Draymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will receive a fine from the organization as punishment for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice. He will not be suspended for the incident and the sum of the fine has not been disclosed by the team. The baller assaulted Poole following a verbal confrontation on Oct. 5. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At AirportDraymond Green Apologizes After Slugging Jordan PooleLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien" On Saturday (Oct. 8), the defensive stalwart addressed the incident, apologizing to the organization, as well as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Showing Off His New Nike 20 Shoes By Jumping Out Of A Pool: "This Might Be The Best Commercial I've Seen"

LeBron James is the face of the league, the King is at the top of his game going into his 20th year in the league. There are many aspects of LeBron's game that make him one of the greatest, and none of them seem to be going anywhere as he advances in age. Everything he touches still seems to be turning to gold, especially off the court, he is officially a billionaire now.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pistons' Marvin Bagley suffers non-contact knee injury

Teammates helped Bagley to the locker room immediately after he hit the court. The severity of the injury is unclear, but any time there is a non-contact injury - particularly one that leaves the player in obvious pain - the Pistons may fear for the worst. The Sacramento Kings picked...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

The Los Angeles Lakers fought hard for a 124-121 win during the preseason against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green but played Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. The Lakers benched LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverley but had Anthony Davis make his return to the team after sitting out the last 2 games for back tightness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kelly Olynyk Says 60-Year-Old John Stockton Is Nearly The Best Player In Pickup Games Against The Current Jazz Squad: "He Doesn't Miss A Midrange. And He's So Strong."

The Utah Jazz are now firmly committed to a rebuild, the team has moved on from their core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason. The team was expected to do great things, but that's not quite how it worked out for them, with disappointments in the playoffs year after year. Danny Ainge, who became the main man in the front office this year, decided to pull the plug on that iteration of the Jazz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy