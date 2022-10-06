ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU vs Florida Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Florida prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: LSU (4-2), Florida (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Tigers are better than they showed in the 40-13 loss to Tennessee last week. All of a sudden the run...
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
College Football News

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Georgia (6-0), Vanderbilt (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Vanderbilt...
College Football News

Penn State vs Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Penn State (5-0), Michigan (6-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn...
College Football News

Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Nebraska (3-3), Purdue (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Nebraska vs Purdue...
College Football News

Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Minnesota (4-1), Illinois (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Illinois...
College Football News

College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 6

Who are the ten coaches on the hot seat after Week 6 of the college football season?. We went a weekend without any head coaches getting fired. Even crazier, the teams that got rid of their former head coaches over the first half of the year – Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin and Nebraska – all won on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Astros starters rock hair extensions for postseason 'dos

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, even in the hairiest of situations. A lot of work to make it seem that easy — at the ballpark and, as it turns out, at the barber shop. Both pitchers completed their coiffures with an artificial boost this season, adding hair extensions as a means of expressing their individuality. They’re showing off those locks this postseason as Houston tries to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years. “At first a lot of people were talking about it and joking about this topic,” Valdez said in Spanish through a translator. “But at the end of the day I feel comfortable with my hair, and I feel good about my hair, so I’ll keep having my hair like this.”
College Football News

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 6

It’s time to start really analyzing just how the College Football Playoff will really look now that we’ve seen all the likely key players in tough games. It’s not going to be easy as the obvious four teams, but we’ll save that for the College Football Playoff section at the end.
