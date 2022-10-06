HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, even in the hairiest of situations. A lot of work to make it seem that easy — at the ballpark and, as it turns out, at the barber shop. Both pitchers completed their coiffures with an artificial boost this season, adding hair extensions as a means of expressing their individuality. They’re showing off those locks this postseason as Houston tries to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years. “At first a lot of people were talking about it and joking about this topic,” Valdez said in Spanish through a translator. “But at the end of the day I feel comfortable with my hair, and I feel good about my hair, so I’ll keep having my hair like this.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO