One Of The Nation’s Top Haunted Homes Is Here In Louisiana
This Louisiana Plantation has had a long past of being one of the most paranormally active locations in America. The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana was built in 1796 by General David Bradford. The home survived the Civil War, but all of its furnishings and expensive accessories were stolen.
Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana
The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
Gas Saving Tips – 3 You Need to Try, One You Need to Do Right Now
Gas prices are once again on the rise and as we head into the holiday season those higher prices are going to impact the way some of us celebrate the season. A recent survey found that about 25% of us are already downsizing our holiday travel plans while another 24% of us say we won't be hitting the road as much as we did when gas wasn't so expensive.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Louisiana Red Snapper Season to Open for 8 Extra Days
Louisiana fishermen who love the fight and flavor of Red Snapper got some good news from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Monday, that department was adding an additional eight days to the recreational Red Snapper season. Commissioner of LDWF Jack Montoucet signed the emergency declaration yesterday which...
How Old Does A Kid Need To Be To Stay At Home Alone?
I know this seems like a simple question, but how old does a kid need to be to be left at home alone? I know when we were coming up, that was pretty common. If mom had to go to the store, she would leave me in charge of my siblings. She would do the same if she had to work. I grew up in a single-parent household and my mother had a couple of jobs to make ends meet.
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why
Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Two Blue Bell Holiday Favorites Returning To Louisiana Stores
The Ice Cream Gods answered our cries when Blue Bell announced they're bringing back two uber-popular holiday flavors. Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark will be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Blue Bell also announced on their social media yesterday that they'll be offering mugs...
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket
While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Nov. 8 Midterm Election Voting Registration Deadlines Approaching
The deadlines to register to vote in the November 8 Midterm Election are days away. If you want to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration there are two ways to go about doing so. The deadlines are as follows:. Tuesday, October 11 - To register in...
Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today
Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
Biden Calls for Marijuana Pardons – Might Not Happen in Louisiana
President Joe Biden took what could be viewed as a major step in the way marijuana and its use is perceived by federal law and federal law enforcement yesterday. The President announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges on Thursday. This means those convicted on the federal level...
Louisiana Bar Is Offering Free Civil Legal Aid Services
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) was in town this week as part of their ongoing LBF Pop Up Tour traveling to different parts of the state explaining what they do. Wednesday members of the Bar hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe to the public about the many free services the foundation provides.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Watch Hurricane Ian Livestream Cams As It Slams Into Florida
Ian intensified quickly overnight with wind speeds only two mph away from being a Category 5 hurricane. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Florida right now. We know all too well what they're currently experiencing and the devastation that will be left afterward. Below are several live cams and...
