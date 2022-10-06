ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Magic 1470AM

Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana

The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Gas Saving Tips – 3 You Need to Try, One You Need to Do Right Now

Gas prices are once again on the rise and as we head into the holiday season those higher prices are going to impact the way some of us celebrate the season. A recent survey found that about 25% of us are already downsizing our holiday travel plans while another 24% of us say we won't be hitting the road as much as we did when gas wasn't so expensive.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Red Snapper Season to Open for 8 Extra Days

Louisiana fishermen who love the fight and flavor of Red Snapper got some good news from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Monday, that department was adding an additional eight days to the recreational Red Snapper season. Commissioner of LDWF Jack Montoucet signed the emergency declaration yesterday which...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

How Old Does A Kid Need To Be To Stay At Home Alone?

I know this seems like a simple question, but how old does a kid need to be to be left at home alone? I know when we were coming up, that was pretty common. If mom had to go to the store, she would leave me in charge of my siblings. She would do the same if she had to work. I grew up in a single-parent household and my mother had a couple of jobs to make ends meet.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why

Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket

While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
TEXAS STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today

Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
FLORIDA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

