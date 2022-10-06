Hollywood is never short on newlywed couples, yet we still find joy in knowing anything and everything about Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin. To be fair, that “we’re still figuring it out and want you to know” vibe is downright adorable. Plus, they’ve been surprisingly open about well, everything, so how could we resist? We love getting the inside scoop, even if it’s something as small as the beauty products they share (and which ones are off limits). If you’ve ever lived with someone, we can guarantee there was a time (or two) when you used shampoo or shaving cream that wasn’t...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO