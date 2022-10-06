Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Parent
Nashville Ballet to Host ‘Live in Studio A’
Nashville Ballet will once again welcome audiences into their studios for a one-of-a-kind immersive dance experience with Live in Studio A, coming to the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet November 4 – 13. This intimate performance will give audiences the rare opportunity to see three stunning ballets and a live chamber ensemble from the coveted vantage point usually only enjoyed by members of artistic staff or members of the cast.
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood’s Holiday LIGHTS Opens Nov. 19
Nashville’s classic tradition Holiday LIGHTS returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. In the setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, light displays with over one million lights are featured along a one-mile walking path. “Now in its eighth year, Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood is a...
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do with Family For Your Weekend, Oct. 13 – 16
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Nashville Predators Hockey. Thursday, Oct. 13. NHL is back in Music...
Nashville Parent
Amelia’s Closet to Hold Project ReStyle Fashion Show
Amelia’s Closet has announced its first fashion show fundraiser, Project ReStyle, to be held Thursday, October 13, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Liberty’s Station (850 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro). Demetria Kalodimos will be the emcee for this incredible event. “We are excited to present this unique...
Nashville Parent
Giving Machines Coming to CoolSprings Galleria
Christmas shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria will have an opportunity to embrace the joy of giving while making the season a little brighter for people who are struggling to meet their most basic needs. The Giving Machines will be in place on Monday, November 21, at CoolSprings Galleria and remain through the holiday season.
Nashville Parent
Ascension Saint Thomas to Host Wine Around the Square
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation has officially announced the 11th annual Wine Around the Square. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22 in the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro to honor Drs. Max and Mary Moss. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation and the Power of Pink Fund.
Nashville Parent
Animal Center Offers After School Program for Kids
Children’s Kindness Network (CKN) and Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) have partnered to offer an after school program for young students. Beginning October 18 and for each Tuesday through November 15, Middle Tennessee second and third graders are invited to the animal center to engage in fun “Moozie” activities from 4:15 – 5 p.m. CKN’s Moozie the cow is an inspiring kindness ambassador who comes with evidence-based lessons, songs and stories.
Nashville Parent
Pregnancy & Infant Loss Ceremony Oct. 15
October 15 is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day which honors those who have been affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy. At 6:30 p.m., The Rooted Bridge will host a public candle lighting ceremony on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville to honor the memories of pregnancies and infants lost too soon. In addition, the local nonprofit has requested the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge to be lit purple throughout the day to remember the children that have been lost.
Nashville Parent
“Build It Forward” with Habitat for Humanity
The Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity’s fifth annual “Build It Forward” will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at First Community Bank (262 Robert Rose Drive in Murfreesboro). Panel Build. With a team of 100 community volunteers,...
