October 15 is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day which honors those who have been affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy. At 6:30 p.m., The Rooted Bridge will host a public candle lighting ceremony on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville to honor the memories of pregnancies and infants lost too soon. In addition, the local nonprofit has requested the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge to be lit purple throughout the day to remember the children that have been lost.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO