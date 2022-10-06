Cardano recently dropped to a one-year all-time low, now trading around $0.396842. ADA witnessed a massive price drop since Mid of the year. Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, is dramatically crashing down in the crypto market, hitting its one-year all-time low of around $0.39. According to CoinGecko, the Cardano reached its lowest value during the year in the past 24 hours. It also registered a sudden plummet to nearly 6.2% in the previous day.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO