dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
thenewscrypto.com
Huobi Token Price Surges 30% Following Justin Sun’s Entry
Justin tweeted about the new advisory committee’s decision to resurrect the exchange. Huobi Token will also play a major role in the larger restoration strategy. In a meeting on Monday, Justin Sun, a new member of Huobi Global’s Advisory Committee, outlined ambitions to revitalize the cryptocurrency exchange. According to Tron creator Justin Sun, the company’s resurrection plans include a focus on the Huobi Token, brand empowerment, and commercial collaboration.
astaga.com
Crypto Price Today October 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumble Further
Crypto Worth As we speak October 11 Newest Updates: The crypto market continues to battle because the macroeconomic circumstances stay hawkish. The Fed continues to take a restrictive financial coverage to curb inflation ranges. Because of this, the crypto market is crashing laborious. Bitcoin fell by 1.16% within the final...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
thenewscrypto.com
Audius (AUDIO) Price Prediction 2022 – Will AUDIO Hit $0.5 Soon?
Bullish AUDIO price prediction is $0.422 to $2.367. AUDIO price might also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish AUDIO price prediction for 2022 is $0.176. In Audius’s (AUDIO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AUDIO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
thenewscrypto.com
Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support
Avalanche NFT traded volume surged by more than 200% in the last 24 hours. Also, the Gemini exchange supports AVAX trading. OpenSea, the world’s largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFT on Ethereum added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its marketplace. Avalanche joins the other six supported chains, including Optimism, Solana, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Polygon. Last month, OpenSea saw traded volume worth almost $350 million in Ethereum NFT.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct 10: XRP leads losses as Bitcoin holds steady at $19K
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $20.53 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $920.62 billion, down 2.23% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 1.60% over the reporting period to $366.19 billion from $372.049 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap...
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano (ADA) Hits One-Year Low and 87% Down From ATH
Cardano recently dropped to a one-year all-time low, now trading around $0.396842. ADA witnessed a massive price drop since Mid of the year. Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, is dramatically crashing down in the crypto market, hitting its one-year all-time low of around $0.39. According to CoinGecko, the Cardano reached its lowest value during the year in the past 24 hours. It also registered a sudden plummet to nearly 6.2% in the previous day.
invezz.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz Price Could Surpass XRP by End of Year
The recent crypto market downturns have been a major setback to investors worldwide. However, markets are firmly back on their path to recovery. And instead of licking their wounds too long, crypto investors are back in the game preying on the next crypto goldmine. And just as is the case...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Whales Suddenly Move Over $200,000,000 in Crypto As Markets Consolidate
Two large Polygon (MATIC) whales are moving gigantic troves of MATIC this week as the crypto markets consolidate. On Monday, an unknown wallet transferred 55 million MATIC worth more than $45.3 million to another unknown wallet, according to the crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, later in the day, a third...
nulltx.com
Trading Volume for Bitcoin and Ethereum Significantly Declines While Cryptocurrency Markets Remain Stable
Cryptocurrency markets have been trading sideways with no significant change for Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and other significant crypto assets and have been holding support since Friday. Since the world’s markets are closed today and Bitcoin is tied to the stock market, we won’t see any movement today. BTC is simply waiting for the next move.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
