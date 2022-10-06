ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
thenewscrypto.com

Huobi Token Price Surges 30% Following Justin Sun’s Entry

Justin tweeted about the new advisory committee’s decision to resurrect the exchange. Huobi Token will also play a major role in the larger restoration strategy. In a meeting on Monday, Justin Sun, a new member of Huobi Global’s Advisory Committee, outlined ambitions to revitalize the cryptocurrency exchange. According to Tron creator Justin Sun, the company’s resurrection plans include a focus on the Huobi Token, brand empowerment, and commercial collaboration.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
astaga.com

Crypto Price Today October 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum Tumble Further

Crypto Worth As we speak October 11 Newest Updates: The crypto market continues to battle because the macroeconomic circumstances stay hawkish. The Fed continues to take a restrictive financial coverage to curb inflation ranges. Because of this, the crypto market is crashing laborious. Bitcoin fell by 1.16% within the final...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Last Hour#Smart Contract#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ens#Xrp#Xec#Xlm#Cryptocurrencies#Ethereum Name Service#Cmc#Bitcoin Cash Abc
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
thenewscrypto.com

Audius (AUDIO) Price Prediction 2022 – Will AUDIO Hit $0.5 Soon?

Bullish AUDIO price prediction is $0.422 to $2.367. AUDIO price might also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish AUDIO price prediction for 2022 is $0.176. In Audius’s (AUDIO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AUDIO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support

Avalanche NFT traded volume surged by more than 200% in the last 24 hours. Also, the Gemini exchange supports AVAX trading. OpenSea, the world’s largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFT on Ethereum added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its marketplace. Avalanche joins the other six supported chains, including Optimism, Solana, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Polygon. Last month, OpenSea saw traded volume worth almost $350 million in Ethereum NFT.
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

Cardano (ADA) Hits One-Year Low and 87% Down From ATH

Cardano recently dropped to a one-year all-time low, now trading around $0.396842. ADA witnessed a massive price drop since Mid of the year. Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, is dramatically crashing down in the crypto market, hitting its one-year all-time low of around $0.39. According to CoinGecko, the Cardano reached its lowest value during the year in the past 24 hours. It also registered a sudden plummet to nearly 6.2% in the previous day.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on...
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

BudBlockz Price Could Surpass XRP by End of Year

The recent crypto market downturns have been a major setback to investors worldwide. However, markets are firmly back on their path to recovery. And instead of licking their wounds too long, crypto investors are back in the game preying on the next crypto goldmine. And just as is the case...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy