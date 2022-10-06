The CEO has announced that a brand new order matcher is in the works. All the features will probably be released on November 1, 2022. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the FTX exchange, discusses the development of the FTX exchange in a series of tweets. He said that several enhancements to the FTX matching engine will be implemented over the course of the next months. In fact, he admitted that development had begun.

