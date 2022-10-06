Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
BNY Mellon Launches Crypto Custody Services to Clients
The bank announced its ambitions to provide cryptocurrency services in February 2021. The bank will also make use of Chainalysis’s services to track the route of crypto assets. Currently, BNY Mellon is willing to provide its customers cryptocurrency custody services. Companies and organizations seek to acquire digital assets as...
thenewscrypto.com
Justin Sun Becomes First Member of Huobi Global Advisory Board
Justin Sun, was invited as one of the board’s first advisors by Huobi Global. Huobi Token’s price has climbed by more than 21.50% in the last 24 hours. Huobi Global unveiled a global advisory board that includes traditional and blockchain, industry leaders. Mr. Justin Sun, founder of TRON (TRX) DAO blockchain and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has been invited as one of the board’s first advisors. The board was formed to direct Huobi Global’s business growth and strategic roadmap for international expansion.
thenewscrypto.com
Huobi Token Price Surges 30% Following Justin Sun’s Entry
Justin tweeted about the new advisory committee’s decision to resurrect the exchange. Huobi Token will also play a major role in the larger restoration strategy. In a meeting on Monday, Justin Sun, a new member of Huobi Global’s Advisory Committee, outlined ambitions to revitalize the cryptocurrency exchange. According to Tron creator Justin Sun, the company’s resurrection plans include a focus on the Huobi Token, brand empowerment, and commercial collaboration.
thenewscrypto.com
GLEEC Bags Crypto Licenses in Estonia, Its Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC, a cryptocurrency ecosystem that prioritizes trade, the metaverse, and the Gleec Racing game, has been operational for a year and has already secured nine regulatory licenses in eight different countries spanning the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. The ecosystem will be able to establish the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial infrastructure in several countries thanks to the regulatory licenses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewscrypto.com
Google Cloud To Accept Crypto in Collaboration With Coinbase
It would begin accepting cryptocurrency payments in the first quarter of 2023. Coinbase’s commerce service now supports 10 different digital currencies. Google’s latest partnership is a show of support for digital currencies. The number of countries using cryptocurrency has been growing recently. Several major corporations are also beginning to see web3’s potential.
thenewscrypto.com
LBank Review 2022: Exchange Features, Security & Fees
LBank exchange is one of the popular trading platforms designed in 2015 by experts with a wealth of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. LBank has been in the space for the past 7 years and has built a reputation for listing good Metaverse, GameFi, NFT, and DeFi tokens before they become available on any other major cryptocurrency exchanges.
thenewscrypto.com
21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai for Global Expansion￼
In 2022, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions marked the highest crypto market growth through significant crypto adoption. In addition, the country is opening a wide space for the digital world like crypto, metaverse, blockchain, NFTs and Web3. Witnessing the emerging growth, popular crypto investment company, 21Shares initiated...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Achieved Milestone by Obtaining Singapore License
Singapore has granted cryptocurrency licenses to around 15 applicants. Coinbase recently declared the expansion of its services in Australia with two new features. The most prominent centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, announced that it has obtained an “In-Principle Approval (IPA)” which the central bank introduced for cryptocurrency companies last year. With a Major Payments Institution license from the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS), Coinbase can provide regulated services to individuals and organizations in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thenewscrypto.com
FTX CEO Discloses Roll Out of V2 Adding Significant Enhancements
The CEO has announced that a brand new order matcher is in the works. All the features will probably be released on November 1, 2022. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of the FTX exchange, discusses the development of the FTX exchange in a series of tweets. He said that several enhancements to the FTX matching engine will be implemented over the course of the next months. In fact, he admitted that development had begun.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic USD (USTC) Skyrockets Over 40% In 24 Hours
USTC is currently trading around $0.04028, which has increased by nearly 29.52% in the last 7 days. USTC reached around $0.06432 in 30 days, near its 90-day high value. Terra Classic USD (USTC), the algorithmic stablecoin of the Terra payment platform, is witnessing a massive price surge in the global cryptocurrency market. According to CMC, the USTC is currently trending on the market, with a 40.08% increase in the past 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support
Avalanche NFT traded volume surged by more than 200% in the last 24 hours. Also, the Gemini exchange supports AVAX trading. OpenSea, the world’s largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFT on Ethereum added NFTs from the Avalanche blockchain to its marketplace. Avalanche joins the other six supported chains, including Optimism, Solana, Arbitrum, Klaytn, and Polygon. Last month, OpenSea saw traded volume worth almost $350 million in Ethereum NFT.
thenewscrypto.com
Over 3 Billion Terra LUNC Burned by Binance Exchange
Binance has burned over 3 billion LUNC, worth around $1 million. Notably, the first trading fee burning amounted to around 5.5 billion LUNC. Today, a LUNC community validator named LUNC DAO tweeted that the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has burned over 3 billion LUNC worth $1 million, to the Terra burn wallet as part of its commitment to support the Terra network.
thenewscrypto.com
Audius (AUDIO) Price Prediction 2022 – Will AUDIO Hit $0.5 Soon?
Bullish AUDIO price prediction is $0.422 to $2.367. AUDIO price might also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish AUDIO price prediction for 2022 is $0.176. In Audius’s (AUDIO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AUDIO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
KuCoin Offers Zero Maker and Taker Fees on BTC and ETH Pairs
At the moment, over 1,200 crypto trading pairings are available on KuCoin. As of now, investors in over 200 nations may make use of it. KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a series of events to mark the company’s fifth anniversary and the global launch of many new coins. To celebrate its fifth year in business, KuCoin is waiving trading costs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for a short period.
thenewscrypto.com
European Parliament Clears Crypto Assets Regulation Bill
The European Parliament voted in favor of the law by a margin of 28 to 1. It also requires stablecoin businesses to have sufficient capital. Europe has taken a significant step toward regulating the cryptocurrency market. European Union legislators approved the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) today. A historic piece of legislation that seeks to regulate the digital asset industry inside the EU.
thenewscrypto.com
DeFi Firms Sets a Brand-New Record With Four Hacks in a Day
Temple DAO, a DeFi protocol, was hack and lost more than $2.3 million. Mango Market, a platform based on Solana, lost $100M as a result of a hack. Crypto hacking has been the most tragic thing to happen in the crypto market. The prominent Binance exchange also hacked on October 7. And the crypto market claimed this morning that four attacks in one day are a new record in the crypto sector.
thenewscrypto.com
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Claims Bitcoin Superior to CBDC
Michael Saylor thinks Bitcoin is also superior than gold and real estate. MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries now have almost 130,000 BTC in their possession. Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy and Bitcoin maximalist, stated that CBDCs are unstable and doomed to fail. Bitcoin is superior, he says, because of its connection to scarcity, time, and energy. Saylor decided to include Bitcoin in MicroStrategy’s assets because of the currency’s utility as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven for wealth.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle’s Stablecoin USD Market Cap Falls Below $50 Billion
The market capitalization of USDC dropped to $46 billion on Monday. Binance has converted all stablecoin holdings to its own Binance USD stablecoin. Circle’s stablecoin USD Coin has lost all of its early 2022 gains after a 7-week rise in May and June brought its market value beyond $56 billion, an all-time high. The market capitalization of USDC dropped to $46 billion on Monday, the lowest level since January.
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano (ADA) Hits One-Year Low and 87% Down From ATH
Cardano recently dropped to a one-year all-time low, now trading around $0.396842. ADA witnessed a massive price drop since Mid of the year. Cardano (ADA), one of the leading altcoins, is dramatically crashing down in the crypto market, hitting its one-year all-time low of around $0.39. According to CoinGecko, the Cardano reached its lowest value during the year in the past 24 hours. It also registered a sudden plummet to nearly 6.2% in the previous day.
thenewscrypto.com
NFT Marketplaces Trading Volume Decreases, OpenSea CFO Resigned
Roberts said he was still “incredibly bullish on web3 and especially OpenSea. Ryan Foutty, the vice president of BD at OpenSea, also announced his resignation. Brian Roberts, the chief financial officer (CFO) of NFT marketplace OpenSea, has left his position less than a year after joining, according to a Friday update on his LinkedIn profile. The resignation made him the most prominent Web3 executive to exit during the bear market.
Comments / 0