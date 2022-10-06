Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 10, 2022
WTI crude oil is pulling up from its steady drop but is still within the correction zone on its long-term time frames. Price is closing in on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $94.25 per barrel. If this holds as resistance, crude oil could resume the slide to the swing...
Natural Gas Holds Onto Gains Despite Record US Supply Injection
Natural gas futures seesawed toward the end of the trading week as investors combed through the latest storage data that showed a much higher-than-expected supply injection. But is it a case of investors looking ahead to winter rather than pricing in the effects of Hurricane Ian?. November natural gas futures...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
EUR/NZD Range Resistance at 1.7450 to Hold?
EURNZD has been trading inside a range, finding support at the 1.7130 area and resistance near the 1.7450 minor psychological mark. The top of the range is currently being tested, and technical indicators are pointing to another move down. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now, reflecting...
Oil Adds to Gains on OPEC Possibly Cutting Output by Two Million Barrels a Day
Crude oil futures are building on their midweek gains after reports surfaced that a key Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) panel recommended a larger-than-expected production cut. Crude prices have been on a tear in recent sessions ahead of the first in-person cartel meeting in more than two years.
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?
CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound
The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
GBP/USD Falls to Trade at 1.1085 After US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended current weekly declines to about 1.1084 after peaking earlier in the week at about 1.1498. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 06, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index bearish correction was completed when the index formed a bullish reaction near the 110.00 support level. At the current time, the index is building bullish pressure and will attempt to resume the bullish trend. Traders could continue to hold long positions in the U.S dollar while the index continues to maintain a close above the 110.00 level.
USD/JPY May Break 144.40 Amid a Volatile DXY
In Tokyo, USD/JPY is trading at 144.40. The asset is below 144.50, and as the US dollar index (DXY) picks up on selling, it is expected to be volatile. The DXY dropped below 111.00 and could go back to Wednesday’s low of 110.00. After a slow session in New...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022
Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 12, 2022
The bearish pressure on gold prices managed to push the price down to close below the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Fortunately, there is no bearish continuation yet as the price moving steadily near the area now. Traders are awaiting the release of U.S inflation data this week. If the price could climb and close above $1,700 at the end of the week then we might see a bullish continuation.
USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Extend Weekly Gains
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.3679 to trade at about 1.3732 after the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour...
USD/CHF Gearing Up for NFP Breakout?
USDCHF is consolidating with its higher lows and lower highs inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the hourly time frame. Price is testing the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark and might be due for a dip to support again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to...
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
