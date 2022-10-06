Read full article on original website
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 7, 2022
Natural gas is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with price still trading inside a falling channel and bouncing off support. A pullback to the resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool might follow. The 38.2% level is in line with the top of the channel at $7.391...
Oil Adds to Gains on OPEC Possibly Cutting Output by Two Million Barrels a Day
Crude oil futures are building on their midweek gains after reports surfaced that a key Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) panel recommended a larger-than-expected production cut. Crude prices have been on a tear in recent sessions ahead of the first in-person cartel meeting in more than two years.
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 05, 2022
Gold prices have secured a close above the $1,680 – $1,700 area and the bull extend the upward movement yesterday. If there is no change to the situation then gold prices could continue the bullish movement and target the $1,780 – $1,800 area next. Traders could use the $1,680 – $1,700 area as the place to enter long positions.
WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound
The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 05, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index has reached the level near 110.00 and closed near it yesterday. The bearish pressure stopped today and there is a bullish reaction. If the index could maintain the bullish pressure and build upward momentum then the bullish trend will continue. At the current time, traders could consider entering long positions in the U.S dollar with a stop below the previous swing low.
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?
CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
EUR/USD Aims to Cross Parity as US Jobs Data Top Estimates
After a vertical rally following a break over the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation, the EUR/USD currency pair is currently testing the psychological resistance of 1.0000. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing heavy selling, the major is gearing up to obliterate the parity. Once the DXY breaks below the key support of 110.00, we can expect to see a sharp decline.
USD/CHF Gearing Up for NFP Breakout?
USDCHF is consolidating with its higher lows and lower highs inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the hourly time frame. Price is testing the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark and might be due for a dip to support again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to...
As the Asian Session Gets Going, GBP/JPY Crosses Line Down 0.08%
As the Asia-Pacific session starts, GBP/JPY goes down. GBP/JPY started below 164.00 and went back up to 165.54 before giving up some of its gains. Even though the GBP/JPY has gone up for six days in a row, it needs to break above September’s high of 167.94 to confirm its tendency to go up. The GBP/JPY Relative Strength Index (RSI) went flat, buyers are getting tired of buying. As buyers take a break, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could go down and test the YTD high at 168.73.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 12, 2022
Dow Futures are trading near a flat level as inflation data looming. The stock market might trade with choppy movement as the market awaits the release of U.S inflation data. Higher inflation numbers mean confirmation for the Fed to continue raising the interest rates. On the other hand, if inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market.
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
Natural Gas Holds Onto Gains Despite Record US Supply Injection
Natural gas futures seesawed toward the end of the trading week as investors combed through the latest storage data that showed a much higher-than-expected supply injection. But is it a case of investors looking ahead to winter rather than pricing in the effects of Hurricane Ian?. November natural gas futures...
AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
As Risk-Off Sentiment Fades, GBP/USD Has Seen Decent Buying Demand Around 1.1020
The GBP/USD pair has gone back up after falling below 1.1019 in Tokyo. The cable has recovered to about 1.1100 and is expected to keep going up because people are more willing to take risks. S&P500 futures are green after solid demand. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is hovering around...
USD/CAD Bulls Could Return If Dollar Stabilises
The Canadian dollar has tried to recover after the US currency and crude oil market rallied. In Asia, the USD/CAD currency pair stood at 1.3595, down 0.155. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has dipped from its overnight high of 111.735 as markets price out hopeful speculation on a Federal Reserve pivot.
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
Despite Recent Slide, GBP/JPY Still Up 0.32% This Week
The GBP/JPY currency pair fell even more because people were worried that the Fed’s dovish turn might not happen. This was because US economic data was sending mixed signals before Friday’s jobs report. US stocks ended the day with big losses, which made people feel bad. At 162.07, GBP/JPY is trading close to several DMAs.
