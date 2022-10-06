ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

legalizeEverything
6d ago

he did a few of my neighbors walls. amazing talent, super nice guy. truly deserves all the success in the world.

Cimarron Bulls
6d ago

good for him. it's good to see peaceful minority artists in Las vegas. it adds to our city culture.

vegas24seven.com

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
95.5 KLAQ

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
Las Vegas Weekly

What to do in Las Vegas this week (October 13-19 edition)

PARTY: NIFRA Downtown gets a heavy dose of progressive trance when Elation Las Vegas’ Thursday-night Terminal 51 party brings Nifra’s Follow Me III tour to Commonwealth. The International Dance Music Awards-nominated producer and DJ born in Michalovce, Slovakia, bounces back to the States for a couple of shows from Norway before taking to the skies again to play Amsterdam, Poland and Australia this fall, continuing to spread the captivatingly chill vibes of her most recent mix. Follow Me III features work from Daxson, Sean & Xander, Arjans and more, plus Nifra’s own track “Resistance” remixed by NomadSignal. “Trance with swagger” is a bit of a contrarian soundtrack for Commonwealth; on the other hand, club music on Fremont Street is moving in some daring directions lately. Let’s follow along. 10 p.m., $10, Commonwealth, seetickets.us. –Brock Radke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Green Day, Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young’s 2023 Las Vegas festival

Las Vegas' inaugural When We Were Young festival is still more than a week away, and the pop-punk and emo gathering has already announced its 2023 lineup. Green Day and Blink-182—featuring the reunited lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—will headline the second edition, set for October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Salt & Straw arrives, Sangria at Jaleo and more Las Vegas food and drink news

Mandalay Bay will open Fleur Steak on October 19, replacing the previously announced Stripsteak pop-up dining experience. Stripsteak is set to close October 14 for a remodel, with a reopening scheduled for early 2023. Fleur Steak, at the former Fleur restaurant space near Aureole, will be operate Tuesday through Sunday from 4 until 10 p.m. until Stripsteak reopens. The menu of steakhouse classics will include Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, beef tartare, filet mignon, braised lamb shank and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions

Las Vegas has more national parks within a day’s drive than any other city in the United States. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions. When you include state parks, National Recreation Areas, and Navajo Tribal parks, there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Sangria at Jaleo, beer and wine at Veranda and more Vegas food and drink news

Mandalay Bay will open Fleur Steak on October 19, replacing the previously announced Stripsteak pop-up dining experience. Stripsteak is set to close on October 14 for a remodel, with reopening scheduled for early 2023. Fleur Steak, at the former Fleur restaurant space near Aureole, will be operate Tuesday through Sunday from 4 until 10 p.m. until Stripsteak reopens. The menu of steakhouse classics will include Caesars salad, shrimp cocktail, beef tartare, filet mignon, braised lamb shank and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
LAS VEGAS, NV

