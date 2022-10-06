Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes
Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed the delivery of Western air defences Kyiv said would herald a "new era" after mass strikes by Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington.
Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline
HELSINKI — (AP) — Many Finnish pharmacies ran out of iodine tablets Wednesday, a day after the Nordic country's health ministry recommended that households buy a single dose in a case of a radiation emergency amid increasing fears of a nuclear event due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as can'
International backers of Ukraine vowed on Wednesday to deliver new air defences "as fast as we can", as Kyiv pressed them to bolster protection against Russia's missile blitz. NATO members have supplied weaponry worth billions of dollars to help fight Russia's more than seven-month invasion of Ukraine and have vowed to keep supplies flowing as Kyiv pushes to recapture occupied territories.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0