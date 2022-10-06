ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed the delivery of Western air defences Kyiv said would herald a "new era" after mass strikes by Moscow. "A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter, announcing the arrival of Germany's Iris-Ts and the upcoming delivery of NASAMS from Washington. 
Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as can'

International backers of Ukraine vowed on Wednesday to deliver new air defences "as fast as we can", as Kyiv pressed them to bolster protection against Russia's missile blitz. NATO members have supplied weaponry worth billions of dollars to help fight Russia's more than seven-month invasion of Ukraine and have vowed to keep supplies flowing as Kyiv pushes to recapture occupied territories. 
MILITARY
