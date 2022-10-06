Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas Weekly
What to do in Las Vegas this week (October 13-19 edition)
PARTY: NIFRA Downtown gets a heavy dose of progressive trance when Elation Las Vegas’ Thursday-night Terminal 51 party brings Nifra’s Follow Me III tour to Commonwealth. The International Dance Music Awards-nominated producer and DJ born in Michalovce, Slovakia, bounces back to the States for a couple of shows from Norway before taking to the skies again to play Amsterdam, Poland and Australia this fall, continuing to spread the captivatingly chill vibes of her most recent mix. Follow Me III features work from Daxson, Sean & Xander, Arjans and more, plus Nifra’s own track “Resistance” remixed by NomadSignal. “Trance with swagger” is a bit of a contrarian soundtrack for Commonwealth; on the other hand, club music on Fremont Street is moving in some daring directions lately. Let’s follow along. 10 p.m., $10, Commonwealth, seetickets.us. –Brock Radke.
Las Vegas Weekly
Green Day, Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young’s 2023 Las Vegas festival
Las Vegas' inaugural When We Were Young festival is still more than a week away, and the pop-punk and emo gathering has already announced its 2023 lineup. Green Day and Blink-182—featuring the reunited lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—will headline the second edition, set for October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Salt & Straw arrives, Sangria at Jaleo and more Las Vegas food and drink news
Mandalay Bay will open Fleur Steak on October 19, replacing the previously announced Stripsteak pop-up dining experience. Stripsteak is set to close October 14 for a remodel, with a reopening scheduled for early 2023. Fleur Steak, at the former Fleur restaurant space near Aureole, will be operate Tuesday through Sunday from 4 until 10 p.m. until Stripsteak reopens. The menu of steakhouse classics will include Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, beef tartare, filet mignon, braised lamb shank and more.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Sangria at Jaleo, beer and wine at Veranda and more Vegas food and drink news
Mandalay Bay will open Fleur Steak on October 19, replacing the previously announced Stripsteak pop-up dining experience. Stripsteak is set to close on October 14 for a remodel, with reopening scheduled for early 2023. Fleur Steak, at the former Fleur restaurant space near Aureole, will be operate Tuesday through Sunday from 4 until 10 p.m. until Stripsteak reopens. The menu of steakhouse classics will include Caesars salad, shrimp cocktail, beef tartare, filet mignon, braised lamb shank and more.
Comments / 0