ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
calmsage.com

How Long Should You Meditate Each Day To Reap The Benefits?

There are a lot of questions that arise when we think about starting a new habit or hobby, right? The same goes for meditation as well. When you decide on starting a meditation habit, there are a lot of questions that must be answered. Some of the most common questions I’m asked are;
YOGA
calmsage.com

25 + Affirmations For Perfectionists To Stop Overthinking

Do you feel like everything you do needs to be perfect? Even when you are being imperfect? There are people out there who enjoy perfection but also have an acceptance of things that don’t turn out to be perfect. But perfectionists are not one among them. They need everything...
MENTAL HEALTH
calmsage.com

Sensory Overload In Adults: What Causes It And How To Cope With It

Walking down the streets of your favorite market, you feel happy. Suddenly, the cars honking, the people talking over each other, sellers raising their voices, the music from the nearby stall – everything becomes too much for your senses and you begin to feel less happy and more overwhelmed.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy