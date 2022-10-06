ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best budget wireless headphones are down to just £33 - save 45%

By Mary Stone
 6 days ago

Sometimes we review budget headphones at a price we don't think could possibly get any cheaper. Like the Sennheiser HD 250BT , which launched at the end of last year for £60 and earned a well-deserved five-star review from us. Well, as you might have seen coming, these affordable wireless headphones can now be picked up much cheaper. And not just cheaper but almost at half their original price.

At Amazon, the Sennheiser HD 250BT are now just £33.05 .

That's right, just a shave over £33 gets you an open, detailed and energetic-sounding pair of wireless on-ears that not only perform well but are comfortable to wear too. This brilliant deal available at Amazon makes these already extremely good-value headphones now exceptionally good value.

We have seen these wireless headphones drop to £38 before (they did earlier this year, in fact), but as far as we know this is an unprecedented price drop.

Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £33.05 at Amazon (save £27) With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, 25-hour battery life, app support with EQ customisation, and excellent sound quality, these five-star stunners were already a bargain at full price. At just £33.05, you won't find a cheaper or better wireless headphones deal than this.

Our five-star Sennheiser HD 250BT review traverses all the ins and outs of these excellent budget wireless headphones, but in short, they are on-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, a companion app that brings EQ customisation onboard, not to mention Sennheiser’s beloved-of-DJs transducer tech.

The design is aesthetically basic but they're more ruggedly built than they look and – most importantly – their sound is open, spacious and fun to listen to.

What more could you ask for from a pair of cheap wireless headphones that only cost the price of a round at the pub? Not much really, which is why they deservingly make our list of the headphones deals on the internet right now.

Read the full Sennheiser HD 250BT review

Next week! Amazon Prime Early Access Sale : all the details for Prime Day 2

The 27 best deals on Award-winning and five-star tech

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

