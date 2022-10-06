ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

3DMark releases XeSS benchmark update

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rlla_0iO9qLKw00

UL solutions, the company that develops the 3DMark benchmark, has released a new feature test for Intel's XeSS AI-enhanced upscaling technology. It's available as a free download to owners of the Advanced and Professional editions, though only if your edition includes the Port Royal upgrade.

The release of the test coincides with that of Intel's Arc graphics cards. Do check out our Arc A770 review , though XeSS also works on newer Nvidia and AMD GPUs too. The test is based on the Port Royal benchmark. It's a very intensive sequence with lots of ray traced effects and reflective surfaces to show off XeSS' capabilities.

The benchmark runs twice, once with XeSS disabled, and then with it enabled. Both FPS readings are displayed along with the percentage gain. The second test option is called XeSS Frame Inspector, and it shows 15 frames in total. Then the user can zoom into any part of the image to judge XeSS's image quality.

I ran the test on an RTX 3080 Ti system that included a Ryzen 9 7950X CPU . Without XeSS it returned 59.44 FPS, while with XeSS on, the result was 76.23. That's a nice 28.2% performance improvement with no discernible image quality penalty. However, running the DLSS 2.0 Feature Test results in a better than 100% improvement, jumping from 62.18 FPS to 134.65.

To run the Intel XeSS feature test, you need to have a GPU that supports Shader Model 6.4 and Microsoft DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1. XeSS-compatible GPUs include Intel Arc GPUs, as well as AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs supporting the above tech. You also need Windows 11 or Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 or newer.

If you plan to buy an Arc GPU, it's definitely worth playing around with XeSS to get better performance or higher image quality (or both). It's also nice to see Intel open the XeSS standard, though with each maker focusing on optimizing its own upscaling implementation for its specific architecture, sticking to your brands' tech seems like the safest bet. For now, anyway.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3dmark#Performance Improvement#Port Royal#Amd#Xess Frame Inspector#Gpu#Shader Model 6 4
PC Gamer

AMD stock plunges as it admits that PC demand just isn't as high as it once was

Gaming continues to be a great money-maker for the company, however. AMD has released a preliminary third quarter earnings report (opens in new tab), and Wall Street isn’t happy. The company reported quarterly revenue of $5.6 billion, which is well below its previous estimate of $6.7 billion. At the close of trade on October 7, stocks of the company were down nearly 14% (opens in new tab). Brutal.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy