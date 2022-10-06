Read full article on original website
Related
Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror
THA UTHAI, Thailand, Oct 12 (Reuters) - In the days before he killed 36 people, including 22 children stabbed as they slept, the former police sergeant behind Thailand's worst massacre was firing guns in his back yard.
2nd suspect found guilty in 2018 execution-style killing of Spring couple
In 2018, Erick Peralta and two other men followed the couple into their home, where they were tied up and shot during a robbery.
US News and World Report
Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust
A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Driver Hits Crowd at Colorado Bar; 1 Killed, 4 Hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Exhumes Dozens of Bodies in Two Liberated Eastern Towns
LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday they exhumed the bodies of dozens of people, including civilians and a one-year-old baby, to determine the cause of death following the retreat of Russian troops from two recently-liberated towns in the eastern Donetsk region. "These are local civilians and our...
US News and World Report
Graft Convictions Extend Suu Kyi's Prison Term to 26 Years
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Comments / 0