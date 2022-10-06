A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...

