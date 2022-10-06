Read full article on original website
Related
Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as can'
International backers of Ukraine vowed on Wednesday to deliver new air defences "as fast as we can", as Kyiv pressed them to bolster protection against Russia's missile blitz. NATO members have supplied weaponry worth billions of dollars to help fight Russia's more than seven-month invasion of Ukraine and have vowed to keep supplies flowing as Kyiv pushes to recapture occupied territories.
Native Americans fear loss of Indigenous languages in US
As Native Americans this week celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day -- the holiday increasingly recognized in the United States in lieu of "Columbus Day" -- members of the continent's hundreds of tribes shared a common concern: the ongoing extinction of their ancestral languages. The United States is currently home to 6.8 million Native Americans, or two percent of the population.
Markets Insider
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
If you take out food and energy, the US inflation picture hasn't gotten any better.
Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline
HELSINKI — (AP) — Many Finnish pharmacies ran out of iodine tablets Wednesday, a day after the Nordic country's health ministry recommended that households buy a single dose in a case of a radiation emergency amid increasing fears of a nuclear event due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0