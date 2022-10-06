Read full article on original website
Tech professor receives $1 million grant from NASA; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Tech professor receives $1 million grant from NASA. Julia M. Gohlke, associate professor of environmental...
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Mark Chestnutt to perform in Rocky Mount
Country music singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt will play at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Chestnutt was one of Billboard’s Ten Most-Played Radio Artists of the 1990s; Chesnutt’s singles were some of the decade’s most memorable. His hits include “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something,” “Blame it on Texas,” “Going Through the Big D,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing;” which held its position at the top of the charts for four consecutive weeks.
Youngkin’s energy plan shows the changing politics of energy
When Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his energy plan last week in Lynchburg, Democrats and left-leaning environmental groups reacted exactly the way you’d expect them to: They criticized it. That’s because Youngkin is not convinced that solar and wind can supply all of Virginia’s energy needs; he also likes natural...
