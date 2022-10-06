ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

China, With 'Fighting Spirit', Says It Put National Interest First in Last Five Years

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Communist Party has "prioritised national interests" and displayed a "fighting spirit" in the past five years, it said on Wednesday, in the most explicit acknowledgement yet that it has put domestic factors first in dealings with other countries. Observers say this affirmation of foreign policy during...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Analysis-Fearing War in Xi's Next Term, Taiwan Bolsters Defences

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is bolstering its defences and steeling itself for the possibility of war with China as leader Xi Jinping readies to assume a third term in power and tries to achieve what no predecessor has done by taking control of the island. Xi has made no secret...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mao Zedong
US News and World Report

Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials

(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Last Goodbyes as Thailand Marks Lives of Child Massacre Victims

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand on Tuesday to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world. Crowds gathered around the normally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Death of Young Iranian Woman Puts Spotlight on Morality Police

DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned Iran's so-called morality police, saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public. The death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody sparked protests...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Red China#Reuters#The Kuomintang Party#Republic Of China#Taiwanese
US News and World Report

Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist

DUBAI (Reuters) -Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies". Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
China
US News and World Report

China's 'Liberal' Wang Yang Seen as Possible Premier as Reshuffle Looms

HONG KONG (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong, which borders...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament

ROME (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines. He made it to Rome in 1999, aged 19, but...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Efforts to Extend the Truce in Yemen Still Stand

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, after an initial U.N.-brokered pact between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement expired early this month. The kingdom, the coalition and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russia's Investigation Into Crimea Bridge Blast Is 'Nonsense'

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian official dismissed as "nonsense" on Wednesday Russia's investigation into an explosion last weekend that badly damaged a bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow has annexed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine's security forces for the explosion and earlier on...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin to Meet Qatar's Emir in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Kazakhstan, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "This will be the first face-to-face meeting after the outbreak of the pandemic, so it is very important," Ushakov said. "The last time we met with the Emir was in Dushanbe in 2019."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy