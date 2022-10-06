Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
China, With 'Fighting Spirit', Says It Put National Interest First in Last Five Years
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Communist Party has "prioritised national interests" and displayed a "fighting spirit" in the past five years, it said on Wednesday, in the most explicit acknowledgement yet that it has put domestic factors first in dealings with other countries. Observers say this affirmation of foreign policy during...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Fearing War in Xi's Next Term, Taiwan Bolsters Defences
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is bolstering its defences and steeling itself for the possibility of war with China as leader Xi Jinping readies to assume a third term in power and tries to achieve what no predecessor has done by taking control of the island. Xi has made no secret...
US News and World Report
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
US News and World Report
'I Don't Want to Shoot Anybody': War-Averse Russians Seek Sanctuary in Georgia
TBILISI (Reuters) - Igor Tikhiy, a 49-year-old marketing professional, has a simple answer to the question of why he fled to Georgia last week, crossing the border in the dead of night on his bicycle. "I don't want to shoot anybody. That's why I'm here." He is one of thousands...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
US News and World Report
Last Goodbyes as Thailand Marks Lives of Child Massacre Victims
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered at temples in northeast Thailand on Tuesday to cremate the victims of a massacre of 36 people, among them 22 preschool children slashed to death in a rampage by a disgraced policeman that shocked the world. Crowds gathered around the normally...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Death of Young Iranian Woman Puts Spotlight on Morality Police
DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned Iran's so-called morality police, saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public. The death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody sparked protests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Russian Comments on Talks With West Not a 'Constructive, Legitimate' Offer -U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a "constructive, legitimate offer" to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Lavrov said earlier on Tuesday that...
US News and World Report
Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies". Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
China's 'Liberal' Wang Yang Seen as Possible Premier as Reshuffle Looms
HONG KONG (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong, which borders...
U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sent a delegation of top officials to Haiti amid a humanitarian crisis created by armed gangs but stopped short of offering troops requested by the Caribbean nation.
US News and World Report
Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
US News and World Report
From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament
ROME (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines. He made it to Rome in 1999, aged 19, but...
US News and World Report
Saudi Foreign Minister Says Efforts to Extend the Truce in Yemen Still Stand
CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, after an initial U.N.-brokered pact between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement expired early this month. The kingdom, the coalition and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia's Investigation Into Crimea Bridge Blast Is 'Nonsense'
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian official dismissed as "nonsense" on Wednesday Russia's investigation into an explosion last weekend that badly damaged a bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow has annexed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine's security forces for the explosion and earlier on...
US News and World Report
Putin to Meet Qatar's Emir in Kazakhstan
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Kazakhstan, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "This will be the first face-to-face meeting after the outbreak of the pandemic, so it is very important," Ushakov said. "The last time we met with the Emir was in Dushanbe in 2019."
Comments / 0