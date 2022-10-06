In 'Illustrated Black History,' artist George McCalman paints Black Americans onto our nation’s canvas

Read full article on original website
WBUR
Gold at the Gardner: Paintings 700 years apart have some things in common
I was dubious. What would a 14th-century Italian religious painter have in common with three living artists? But “Metal of Honor: Gold from Simone Martini to Contemporary Art,” skillfully assembled by Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum curators Nathaniel Silver (Renaissance) and Pieranna Cavalchini (contemporary), confirms that art is art, no matter what the period, and the juxtaposition of old and new creates illuminating reflections and reverberations.
Native American lawmaker advocates for the recognition of Indigenous People's Day
At least 12 states and more than a hundred towns and cities throughout the nation have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day as a holiday. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ruth Buffalo, a Democratic state representative in North Dakota who, several years ago, helped replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day in Fargo, where she lives. Buffalo shares advice for others seeking adoption of the holiday in their own communities.
How robots can teach Native American children the power of 'us being ourselves'
Danielle Boyer realized at age 10 that the kids in her Ojibwe community weren’t learning about their own Indigenous culture and history. Oftentimes, schools only teach about colonial settlers' encounters with Native Americans instead of focusing on their culture and history. So Boyer asked her mother to let her teach a class to kindergartners. As she grew older, the now 21-year-old began building robots that spoke Native languages and shared them with other indigenous youth.
'Detention by Design' podcast sheds light on the history of U.S. immigration detention system
A new podcast from NPR-affiliate WLRN in Miami is telling the story of the U.S. immigration detention system. The podcast — called "Detention by Design" — focuses on the history of detention in the U.S. where it started in south Florida. Host Danny Rivero weaves in personal histories...
Supreme Court copyright case: Did Warhol images of Prince cross the line?
Supreme Court considers whether an artist, movie maker or advertiser can freely use a copyrighted work by claiming they transformed the original.
