ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

In 'Illustrated Black History,' artist George McCalman paints Black Americans onto our nation’s canvas

By John Ringer Kimberly Atkins Stohr
WBUR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Gold at the Gardner: Paintings 700 years apart have some things in common

I was dubious. What would a 14th-century Italian religious painter have in common with three living artists? But “Metal of Honor: Gold from Simone Martini to Contemporary Art,” skillfully assembled by Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum curators Nathaniel Silver (Renaissance) and Pieranna Cavalchini (contemporary), confirms that art is art, no matter what the period, and the juxtaposition of old and new creates illuminating reflections and reverberations.
VISUAL ART
WBUR

Native American lawmaker advocates for the recognition of Indigenous People's Day

At least 12 states and more than a hundred towns and cities throughout the nation have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day as a holiday. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ruth Buffalo, a Democratic state representative in North Dakota who, several years ago, helped replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day in Fargo, where she lives. Buffalo shares advice for others seeking adoption of the holiday in their own communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBUR

How robots can teach Native American children the power of 'us being ourselves'

Danielle Boyer realized at age 10 that the kids in her Ojibwe community weren’t learning about their own Indigenous culture and history. Oftentimes, schools only teach about colonial settlers' encounters with Native Americans instead of focusing on their culture and history. So Boyer asked her mother to let her teach a class to kindergartners. As she grew older, the now 21-year-old began building robots that spoke Native languages and shared them with other indigenous youth.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Community Policy