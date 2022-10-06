Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
House of the Dragon Criston Cole blunder has gone on long enough
House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
"The Midnight Club" Cast And Creators Shared 15 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Show
The series broke the Guinness World Record for having the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of TV — Episode 1 has 21 jump scares.
msn.com
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Has Cast Pete Davidson And Michelle Yeoh In Key Roles
It’s been a minute since we spent time with some Robots in Disguise on the big screen, with 2018’s Bumblebee simultaneously taking us back to 1987 and pressing the reboot button on the Transformers movies. Next summer though, the officially-titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will finally arrive, with a traditional lineup of the heroic Autobots now being accompanied by the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons. While much of Rise of the Beasts’ cast had already been revealed, among other things we know about the next Transformers movie, it’s been announced that Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh have been added in key roles.
"The Midnight Club" Carefully Hid Some "Hill House" And "Midnight Mass" Easter Eggs In Episodes, And Here They Are
Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix series The Midnight Club has a lot of great Easter eggs, like a voice cameo from Kate Siegel and many more.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
How Much Of Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Is Actually Going To Be Set In Space?
Tom Cruise isn’t just a massive movie star but he’s a movie star that is so dedicated to his craft that he rarely, if ever, lets a stuntman take over. Cruise has hung from helicopters, done HALO jumps, and jumped off mountains for the Mission: Impossible franchise , and reports are that an upcoming Tom Cruise movie will literally put the actor in space. Now we have a bit of an idea just how much of the movie would put Cruise in space, and while it's not a lot, it should be enough.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explained Why She Never Had Any Input While Playing Laurie Strode In The "Halloween" Franchise
"If they had come up with a different storyline, I probably wouldn't have done it."
Comments / 0