Meet The Menswear Designers Branching Out Into Womenswear
‘It’s like a little winners’ table. It’s gorgeous!’ says Liverpudlian Steven Stokey-Daley, sitting down with Londoners Saul Nash and Bianca Saunders. He’s not wrong. All in their mid-to-late-twenties, they are the industry’s most decorated young British designers today. Stokey-Daley recently won the prestigious LVMH Prize for his label SS Daley, while Nash’s eponymous brand was awarded this year’s International Woolmark Prize, as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which he received from the Duchess of Cambridge (‘She asked a lot of questions, which was amazing. I thought, “Oh, well, hopefully you buy one for your son!”’). And, last year, Saunders picked up the Andam award for her own label, which has meant moving her shows from London to Paris and, along with the prize money, receiving a year of mentoring from the Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit.
Prada Makes Fine Jewelry History With Eternal Gold Collection
Prada has never done things by the book. The brand has been creating the world's most desirable fashion pieces since their start over one hundred years ago, going from making humble leather goods to being one of the biggest privately owned brands in the world. Now, the brand is expanding on their aesthetic universe with a daring introduction into fine jewelry. The inaugural collection, titled ETERNAL GOLD, marks both a commitment to beauty and to sustainable, circular fashion.
What's The Most Shocking Thing You Witnessed At A Funeral?
Funerals can actual get pretty wild sometimes.
The Organized Kitchen of Your TikTok-Fueled Dreams Is Just an Amazon Prime Day Away
My not-so-guilty pleasure? All things organization. In particular, that color-coded, alphabetized corner of the internet where cleaning videos and pantry hacks go viral. Needless to say, when I saw the drool-worthy selection of kitchen products marked down for Amazon Prime Day, my squeaky clean heart skipped a beat. If you,...
Crafting a ‘Silly Idiot’: How Lisa McGee Created Derry Girls’ Resident Overachiever
In Elle.com's recurring feature Character Study, we ask the creators behind our favorite shows to go deep about what went in to creating their memorable characters: the original idea behind them, how they were tailored to the actor and elements of them we might not see on the screen. Northern...
Christie's Partners With ELLE To Host Star-Studded Frieze London Opening Party
Frieze London 2022 commences today, October 12, bringing some of the finest contemporary art to Britain's capital and attracting visitors in their droves, from those looking to place their bids, through to others who simply want to marvel at the colours and creations of the world's most exciting living artists.
Beyoncé Wears A Diamond Corset Dress To Close Paris Fashion Week
Party season is just around the corner folks, and celebrities are already offering us some pretty incredible 'going out-out' fashion inspiration. From Simone Ashley's Studio 54-esque sequinned mini to Khloé Kardashian's deliciously extra glittery boots, sparkly details are shaping up to be a major trend this season – and it seems Beyoncé agrees too.
London’s Expanding Elizabeth Line Set to Boost West End Sales
LONDON — Retailers in London’s West End are expecting 2025 to be a bumper year for sales, and while that may seem a long way away, it points to an upward trend in sales and consumer confidence in dark macro-economic times. According to New West End Company, which lobbies on behalf of 600 businesses in key central London shopping areas of Mayfair, Soho and Oxford Circus, annual turnover is set to reach 10 billion pounds by 2025 due chiefly to the expansion of the Elizabeth underground and overground train line, which opened earlier this year.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline...
What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Off-Duty Life in Windsor Is Really Like Following Their Move
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William made a big move from London to Windsor over the summer, choosing to base their family in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds rather than Kensington Palace in London. As they settle into a more quiet life away from the city, People got intel from sources about what the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ day-to-day is like when they aren’t on the royal event circuit.
Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion
For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her New Chic NYC Apartment Following Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski has shared photos from the inside of her New York apartment, and let's just say it's every bit as chic as the model. The 31-year-old, who walked for designers such as Miu Miu, Versace and Tory Burch during SS23 fashion month shows, took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to show fans around her new home.
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Becoming Princess Of Wales
Kate Middleton has had a busy few weeks since stepping into her role as the Princess of Wales. The royal has been going from one official engagement to another—travelling to Wales, meeting with the Royal Navy, visiting a maternity unit in England, meeting with mental health professionals in Ireland—and this morning, she released her first video message since Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Youth to the People Is Having A Huge Sale on Amazon
If there's one thing every beauty editor can agree on, it's that the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser is a must-have. Whether you're dealing with dry skin, acne-prone skin, or even extremely sensitive skin, this clean skincare brand nailed their cleanser formula, making it one of the most coveted, universally loved products on the market. And now, for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you can buy this cleanser, along with other bestsellers from the brand, for a whopping 20 percent off.
