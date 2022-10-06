‘It’s like a little winners’ table. It’s gorgeous!’ says Liverpudlian Steven Stokey-Daley, sitting down with Londoners Saul Nash and Bianca Saunders. He’s not wrong. All in their mid-to-late-twenties, they are the industry’s most decorated young British designers today. Stokey-Daley recently won the prestigious LVMH Prize for his label SS Daley, while Nash’s eponymous brand was awarded this year’s International Woolmark Prize, as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which he received from the Duchess of Cambridge (‘She asked a lot of questions, which was amazing. I thought, “Oh, well, hopefully you buy one for your son!”’). And, last year, Saunders picked up the Andam award for her own label, which has meant moving her shows from London to Paris and, along with the prize money, receiving a year of mentoring from the Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit.

