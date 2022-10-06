Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO