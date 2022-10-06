ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

With Bitcoin [BTC] near its range lows again, here’s what’s next

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Tron [TRX] might secure a mid-week rally if these projections hold true

Tron’s TRX may not be the best-performing cryptocurrency but it has delivered a net positive performance in October so far. Those gains might not be so secure, especially with the markets leaning more toward the bearish side. Fortunately, Tron just revealed important developments that may strengthen TRON’s bullish resolve.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: Bears may be out for a meal, but LTC could have these tricks up its sleeve

Litecoin’s [LTC] miners remained profitable despite LTC’s price witnessing a downfall since the last 30 days. Furthermore, regardless of LTC’s declining volume and market cap, there may be potential for LTC to grow. Here’s how…. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Litecoin [LTC] for 2022-2023...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Unstoppable Domains#The Awesome Oscillator
ambcrypto.com

Whales are all for Chainlink, but an ongoing tug-of-war may restrict LINK’s price

Chainlink’s [LINK] ecosystem has witnessed several positive developments lately that have helped add value to the blockchain. Chainlink, on 9 October, tweeted about its latest adoptions, which include 22 integrations of 5 Chainlink services across five different chains. These chains would include Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon. Furthermore,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Avalanche’s developments may poke AVAX bulls, but will they step out to play

Avalanche [AVAX], on 9 October, confirmed that it will host Crypto Royale in mid-October. A timely announcement considering that AVAX has been struggling to bounce off its short-term support. Is this upcoming development enough to bolster AVAX bulls?. The announcement that Avalanche will host Crypto Royale this month could bring...
GAMBLING
ambcrypto.com

Can Solana’s latest move on the NFT front break SOL’s ongoing slumber

Solana [SOL], as of 9 October, announced a new experiment that the ecosystem planned on undertaking. Blue chip SOL NFTs, such as DeGOD’s and y00t’s would undergo a change where royalties would be eliminated. This may provide a much-needed boost to the Solana NFT marketplace. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Can Litecoin’s latest developments make LTC an investor favorite in Q4

Litecoin [LTC] had a difficult seven days, as the cryptocurrency couldn’t perform as per investor expectations. The alt registered a mere 1% seven-day gains. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC at press time, was trading at $53.39 with a market capitalization of more than $3.8 billion. In an interesting revelation, CRYPTOWZRD,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ambcrypto.com

Stellar and the rigmarole of price performance in last 30 days

In spite of the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market, Stellar [XLM] ranked high on the list of cryptocurrency assets that logged gains in the last month, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per XLM surged by 6% in the past 30 days. According to...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

As XLM bulls stand exhausted, can another short-term drop be anticipated

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin is weak as well and a plunge could extend losses. Stellar Lumens [XLM] managed to perform well on the price charts in recent weeks. It has been in...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu traders feel the heat despite listing anticipation — What next

Shiba Inu [SHIB] was one of the most hit tokens as the crypto market plunged to a $920 billion market capitalization. According to CoinMarketCap, the 15th-ranked meme coin decreased 5.37% in the last 24 hours despite news of a listing on BitMEX. BitMEX, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, in the...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Flasko (FLSK): A go-to buying platform for crypto investors

Flasko is a revolutionary alternative investment platform that allows crypto investors to buy into a protocol focused on the rare wines and spirits industry. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get into alternative investments in a trillion-dollar niche with massive potential for success, Flasko might be your next long-term hold.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Can FLOW course correct as new developments rack up

Traders and investors that have FLOW in their portfolio or watchlist may have noticed its affinity for the downside. Interestingly, FLOW is among the blockchains that have remained heavily active even during the bear market. But are the development milestones weighty enough to influence a bullish relief?. Earlier this week,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cosmos [ATOM] is gathering steam, but what are the chances of a breakout

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ATOM consolidates beneath resistance, OI down slightly. A bullish breakout could depend largely on a move above $19.6k for Bitcoin. The release of the Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0 gave...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP could be due for a pullback, but the uptrend is likely to continue

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP is in a strong uptrend as the rest of the market fights the bears. Watch out for the price reaction at these long-term resistance levels. XRP has posted...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum addresses surge, but can it benefit ETH’s price

Ethereum [ETH], on 9 October, recorded a significant increase in the number of addresses registered on the blockchain as per data from the analytics platform Santiment. There were over 135,000 Ethereum addresses registered, which was over 11% greater than the peak number that was recorded in January 2022. A look...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Avalanche [AVAX]: An assessment of the network’s performance in Q3

Ranked as the network with the fifth highest total value locked (TVL), Avalanche [AVAX] focused on improving its network infrastructure in Q3, as per Messari’s latest report. The Messari report titled, “State of Avalanche Q3 2022″, stated information about AVAX’s decline in network activity, revenue, and TVL....
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Polygon releases zkEVM public testnet as MATIC chooses…

Polygon [MATIC], on 10 October, announced that its ZK roll-ups with EVM compatibility public testnet were now live. Since unveiling the zkEVM in July, Polygon seemed to have been working non-stop to achieve the recently-declared update. According to its blog post-release, Polygon noted that it was committed to serving the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy