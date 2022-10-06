Read full article on original website
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
CNBC
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data
The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
CNBC
Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets
Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
US News and World Report
Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
Janet Yellen shrugs off the strong dollar's role in market turmoil and says OPEC+ cuts will harm the global economy
Janet Yellen has dismissed worries that the US dollar's strength is disrupting markets. The dollar's rise has pushed countries like Japan and Korea to intervene to prop up their currencies. "We're monitoring currency movements and their impacts very closely," the US Treasury Secretary told the FT. US Treasury Secretary Janet...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
US News and World Report
Oil Falls by Nearly 2% as Recession Fears Outweigh Tight Supply Prospects
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.19 a barrel, down $1.73, or 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
CNBC
Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down...
US stocks remain unsettled after wholesale inflation report
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher, though trading remain unsettled on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:17 p.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers. Different sectors have the market have been alternating between leading and lagging throughout the day.
wallstreetpit.com
Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Imminent Collapse of US Dollar
The greenback will crash in a few months, warns Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki. Since its release, Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter’s 1997 book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has remained a bestseller, having sold more than 44 million copies. In fact, the nr. 1 bestselling personal finance book of all time has held a top spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years.
US News and World Report
Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows
(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.
Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears
Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices tumbled Tuesday as markets contend with growing recession worries with the Federal Reserve and other central banks moving aggressively to counter inflation. But a forecast-beating US jobs report on Friday highlighted the tough work the country's central bank has slowing inflation from four-decade highs, and many observers warn recession is virtually inevitable.
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
CNBC
U.S. dollar rises, yen not far from 24-year trough that prompted intervention
The safe-haven U.S. dollar gained broadly in volatile trading on Tuesday, adding to recent gains, after a top Bank of England official reiterated that the central bank will end its bond-buying program on Friday and told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions within that time frame. That fueled...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed As Bank of England Intervention, Rate Hike Bets Rattle Markets
Stocks finished mixed Tuesday, pulling the tech sector deeper into a two-year trough, as investors extend their retreat from risk markets amid concern that aggressive central bank rate hikes will tip the global economy into recession. That risk was articulated yesterday by JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, who told...
CNBC
Bond yields rise ahead of key inflation data
The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
US News and World Report
Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises With Economic Data, Rates in Focus
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The MSCI global index of stocks lost ground in a volatile session on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors braced for high inflation data and the start of corporate earnings season. Oil futures sold off and Wall Street's stock indexes were volatile, while U.S....
