CNBC

U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data

The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold drops as U.S. jobs data fans hefty Fed rate-hike bets

Gold prices fell after a U.S. jobs report that kept market observers confident the Federal Reserve would not change course on interest rate hikes. Precious metals surged in early trading ahead of the report. Gold prices fell Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report

Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Oil Falls by Nearly 2% as Recession Fears Outweigh Tight Supply Prospects

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.19 a barrel, down $1.73, or 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down...
BUSINESS
WDBO

US stocks remain unsettled after wholesale inflation report

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher, though trading remain unsettled on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 1:17 p.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers. Different sectors have the market have been alternating between leading and lagging throughout the day.
STOCKS
wallstreetpit.com

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Imminent Collapse of US Dollar

The greenback will crash in a few months, warns Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki. Since its release, Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter’s 1997 book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has remained a bestseller, having sold more than 44 million copies. In fact, the nr. 1 bestselling personal finance book of all time has held a top spot on the New York Times bestsellers list for over six years.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Westinghouse to Be Sold in $7.9-Billion Deal as Interest in Nuclear Power Grows

(Reuters) -Cameco Corp and Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Tuesday they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt, amid renewed interest in nuclear energy. The deal for one of the most storied names in the American power industry at an equity value...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears

Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices tumbled Tuesday as markets contend with growing recession worries with the Federal Reserve and other central banks moving aggressively to counter inflation. But a forecast-beating US jobs report on Friday highlighted the tough work the country's central bank has slowing inflation from four-decade highs, and many observers warn recession is virtually inevitable.
STOCKS
CNBC

Bond yields rise ahead of key inflation data

The retreat from U.S. bonds appears to be picking up pace as the Fed increases the pace at which it plans to sell treasuries from its balance sheet. U.K. bonds are also seeing a dramatic slump as the Bank of England's emergency move to purchase more gilts failed to calm markets.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises With Economic Data, Rates in Focus

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The MSCI global index of stocks lost ground in a volatile session on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors braced for high inflation data and the start of corporate earnings season. Oil futures sold off and Wall Street's stock indexes were volatile, while U.S....
STOCKS

