hotelnewsme.com

W Dubai – The Palm’s Away Spa Partners With Leading Skin Experts, Comfort Zone, And Is Set To Host An Exclusive Event For All Your Skincare Needs

The Palm’s stunning AWAY Spa has a treat in store for beauty enthusiasts with the spa’s exciting partnership with leading skin experts, Comfort Zone. The Italian skincare brand will be showcasing its brand-new Skin Analyzer machine at an exclusive, ticketed event at AWAY Spa on October 28th, allowing guests to discover their skincare needs and secrets.
DEMON CHEF ALVIN LEUNG & ERIC CHONG, WINNEROF MASTERCHEF CANADA TO HOST A SPECIALFOUR-HANDS DINNER EXPERIENCE AT DEMONDUCK

Dubai, 4 October 2022: This October, Demon Duck invites Dubai’s gastronomes to indulge in an explosion of Asian flavours and inspired mixology, at the hands of legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. Lauded for their unorthodox approach to Asian cooking, the duo will debut a Four-Hands dining experience exclusively for Dubai residents and visitors on Friday 14th October, 2022 for one night only.
TRADER VIC’S AND TAHITIAN VILLAGE BRING TROPICAL CHARM TO THE PALM!

When two icons collide… Trader Vic’s will be the latest iconic destination to open their doors at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach on the 15th of October 2022. Trader Vic’s is set to take Dubai’s culinary and cocktail scene by storm with the venue’s famous and delicious hand-crafted beverages, served in signature Tiki mugs, and exotic pu pu platters of imaginative bites.
ANTICIPATION BUILDS FOR OPENING OF STUNNING ADDRESS BEACH RESORT BAHRAIN.

11 October 2022, Bahrain: The countdown has begun to one of the most significant hospitality openings of the year, Address Beach Resort Bahrain – a jewel in the crown for Emaar, standing proudly on the spectacular shores of Marassi Al Bahrain. In just a matter of weeks, the property...
TRAVEL

