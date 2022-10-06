When two icons collide… Trader Vic’s will be the latest iconic destination to open their doors at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach on the 15th of October 2022. Trader Vic’s is set to take Dubai’s culinary and cocktail scene by storm with the venue’s famous and delicious hand-crafted beverages, served in signature Tiki mugs, and exotic pu pu platters of imaginative bites.

