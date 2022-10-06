Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Tries Reloading VLS Missile Cells With a Commercial OSV
The U.S Navy has tested out a new way of rearming its warships with a trial vertical launch system (VLS) reload in San Diego. In a test evolution, the crane-equipped OSV Ocean Valor conducted a VLS reload with guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, an exercise intended to prove out a new way to reload guided missile destroyers in sheltered waters. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer successfully lowered training ordnance into the ship’s forward VLS cells in a proof-of-concept evolution.
United States Army Awards AeroVironment $20.6 Million Switchblade 300 Tactical Missile Systems Contract
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $20,602,464 firm-fixed-price contract award on Aug. 18, 2022 from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office for the procurement of Switchblade® 300 tactical missile systems (TMS). The contract will be managed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal and is scheduled to be delivered by July 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005302/en/ Designed for use in engaging beyond-line-of-sight targets with lethal effects, Switchblade 300 is deployed via tube-launch from land, sea, mobile or air organic platforms. (Image: AeroVironment, Inc.)
Motley Fool
Lockheed Nudges Into a $5 Billion Contract for Sonobuoys
The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin, USSI, and Sparton Corporation a $5.1 billion contract for sonobuoy production this week. The size of the contract is unprecedented -- it's worth more than twice the value of all similar contracts awarded over the past five years combined. The contract is so big,...
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
nationalinterest.org
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor
The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
nationalinterest.org
Does It Matter That China Has More Warships Than the U.S.?
Raw numbers do not necessarily equate to maritime warfare superiority. Raw numbers do not necessarily equate to maritime warfare superiority. The Chinese Navy is now not only larger than its American counterpart but also increasingly incorporates a wide range of advanced technologies. The growth of the Chinese Navy has made a number of headlines in the last year, seemingly suggesting that Chinese maritime power has surpassed that of the United States.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
6-Star General: Only Two Individuals Have Been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank
The rank of 6-star general is so high in the US military’s hierarchy that the designation has only ever been given out twice. Only one man was promoted to the rank while he was still alive, while the other was named to it posthumously. As you can imagine, their resumes are full of remarkable achievements, making it obvious why they’re the only ones to have ever been granted such a high ranking.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
Why Japan Didn’t Try To Intercept The North Korean Ballistic Missile
A Standard Missile-3 is launched from the Japanese Aegis Destroyer JS Kongo. U.S. Navy photo Japan can shoot down intermediate range ballistic missiles, but there are good reasons for not trying to do so under various circumstances.
US Navy's stealth destroyer is now closer to its first deployment
The U.S. Navy's newest warship, the USS Zumwalt, recently made a brief port call at Guam in the western Pacific. This raised questions if the U.S. Navy was already deploying the missile destroyer in its operations, The Drive reported. The Navy may have brushed off the deployment claim but has hinted that the warship is closer to action than ever.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Sailors on US Navy flattops have been drinking and bathing in water contaminated by jet fuel for decades, veterans say
"We were just told that it'll go away," one veteran said, adding that they used caffeinated water-flavoring mix to dilute the jet fuel taste.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
americanmilitarynews.com
1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia
U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
