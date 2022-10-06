Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Receives $3.2 Million in Federal Land Payments
Flathead County will receive more than $3.2 million this year from the federal government’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, the Department of Interior announced in June. The payment is part of more than $549.4 million that will be distributed to 1,900 counties this year. According to the...
‘New Tenant': Bear Enters Missoula Apartments, Residents Forced to Stay Inside
We've all been trapped in our house when we didn't want an unwanted visitor to know we weren't home. Usually, that visitor isn't 250-pounds, furry, hungry, and packing big teeth. That's what happened at a Missoula apartment complex Monday when a black bear decided to take up residence at an...
Missoula County officially ends emergency declaration over COVID-19
More than two years after issuing an emergency proclamation due to coronavirus, Missoula County officially retracted it on Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Law enforcement reports 12,000 fentanyl pills and $62,000 found in Kalispell drug arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports a Mexican citizen has been arrested after allegedly trafficking 12,000 fentanyl pills and $62,000 in cash to the Kalispell area. Northwest Montana Drug Task Force members say Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Pronounce Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge In Salish
After a dedication ceremony with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes on Indigenous People's Day 2022 which saw Missoula's iconic Higgins Street Bridge officially renamed as Grizzly Beartracks Bridge, many Montanans are wondering... How do I pronounce this thing?. I was wondering myself, so I asked the Missoula subreddit r/missoula:
Photos Show Large Bear 'Hanging' Outside Doors in Montana Apartment Hallway
The 250-pound animal was able to stroll right into the complex due to its lack of doors on the ground floor, eventually settling down in a hallway.
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flathead Beacon
Local Leaders Meet to Discuss Increase in Homelessness
Members of the community, public officials and representatives from across Flathead County met on Oct. 6 at the Flathead Warming Center to address the growing homelessness crisis in the valley. The meeting, which was facilitated by Kyle Waterman, current chair of the education and outreach committee for Collaborative Housing Solutions of Northwest Montana, brought together numerous nonprofit groups and sought to begin a conversation surrounding how the valley can better address the needs of its unhoused residents. Advocates outlined a vision for the valley’s future that includes improved mental health, addiction and housing services, as well as streamlined public communications about available resources and a reduced dependency on law enforcement to respond to homelessness concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula
Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Stealing an Unlocked Subaru
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a stolen vehicle report in a parking lot on Wyoming Street. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the victim. The victim reported that his 2018 Subaru Outback was...
Shoshone News Press
SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man
A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Information wanted on person who damaged vehicle in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking people to identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation. Video footage from last Saturday shows a person in Woods Bay approaching a car. Authorities said the suspect threw rocks through the windshield and onto the hood of the vehicle.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Donation aids Chief Cliff Fire Department
The cost of a wildfire like the recent Elmo Fire can be devastating to a community and an already stretched thin fire department. That helps explains why the Chief Cliff Fire Service Area Department took to social media requesting donations to help feed and provide support to the firefighters in the front lines battling the Elmo Fire. Wildfires across the West and Northwest have provided plenty of data for insurance agents to know costs incurred by fire departments don’t stop at supporting those putting their lives on the line. When local State Farm agents in Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties became...
Steven Yurosko
Steven Yurosko, 67, died June 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
Birth announcements
Birth announcements Addilynd Laurel Burckhard was born September 19th,...
Cats rescued from an animal-hoarding home in Whitefish being adopted
Things are starting to look up for over 100 cats that were rescued from an animal-hoarding home in Whitefish.
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
346
Followers
489
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0