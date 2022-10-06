For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO