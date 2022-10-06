Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Beyoncé Wears A Diamond Corset Dress To Close Paris Fashion Week
Party season is just around the corner folks, and celebrities are already offering us some pretty incredible 'going out-out' fashion inspiration. From Simone Ashley's Studio 54-esque sequinned mini to Khloé Kardashian's deliciously extra glittery boots, sparkly details are shaping up to be a major trend this season – and it seems Beyoncé agrees too.
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Wears Two Stunning Black Gowns In London
On Saturday night, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out of the May Fair Hotel in London wearing a slim fitting column dress in velvety black. The elegant sleeveless gown was paired with matching strappy high heel sandals and a small black clutch. Lawrence had her gleaming blonde hair swept up into a soft bun, and light makeup. For jewelry, she wore a pair of large drop earrings.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion
For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
Elle
Super Styling: The Return Of Big Bouncy Hair
Farewell poker straight Y2K hair, because according to this season’s catwalks we’re set to be styling ourselves bigger, bouncier and back a decade, channelling the original Supermodels of the 1990s. As usual TikTok is all over it, with hot rollers replacing hair straighteners as the must-have tool of the season, and thickening, volume-boosting layers being chopped into previously razor straight bobs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Crest Whitening Strips Are 35% Off On Amazon Right Now
You know what never goes out of style? Sparkling white teeth. You can stock up on all the whitening pens on the market, but sometimes, you can't beat a classic. The tried-and-true when it comes to removing stubborn stains and yellow tones are the Crest 3D Whitestrips. And today, they're 35% off on Amazon.
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her New Chic NYC Apartment Following Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski has shared photos from the inside of her New York apartment, and let's just say it's every bit as chic as the model. The 31-year-old, who walked for designers such as Miu Miu, Versace and Tory Burch during SS23 fashion month shows, took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to show fans around her new home.
Elle
Christie's Partners With ELLE To Host Star-Studded Frieze London Opening Party
Frieze London 2022 commences today, October 12, bringing some of the finest contemporary art to Britain's capital and attracting visitors in their droves, from those looking to place their bids, through to others who simply want to marvel at the colours and creations of the world's most exciting living artists.
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Burnout As She Reveals She 'Lost Control' Of Career
Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her mental health, revealing that she suffered with burnout after starring in the first instalment of The Hunger Games and later 'lost control' of her career. 'I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
OUAI Is Having A Huge Sale On Amazon Today
The secret to glossy, healthy, A-lister hair? All the celebrities who give you hair envy are probably using OUAI. Created by hairstylist Jen Atkin, whose clients include Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa, OUAI products are as essential for beautiful hair as the Dyson Airwrap. And now, for a limited time, you can shop their bestsellers for 20% off on Amazon.
Comments / 0