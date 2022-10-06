Read full article on original website
Hanging Out With the Northern Boys, the UK's Finest Retiree Rap Act
Ever wonder what happened to that one teacher at school who could barely mask his inner weekend warrior, always stumbling into maths on a Monday morning with bags beneath his eyes? Well, three people’s grandads have come along to answer that question. And it is an answer as gloriously terrifying as it is terrifyingly glorious. Enter: The Northern Boys, your new favourite UK rap trio.
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and that choose us with his new film "Empire of Light", a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced.
The pleasures of performance with artist Lacey Lennon
With work that spans genres and disciplines — film, theater, photography — Lennon functions as part conductor, part witness. In this photo essay, Naima Green accompanies the artist on her morning spiritual to Kenneth Hahn and back to the studio.
The Royal Family Is Messier Than The Kardashians, And They Proved It By Holding King Charles' Coronation On Archie's Birthday
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
Stop Fantasising About Living on a Houseboat
“There have been moments where I’ve just burst into tears on the tube because all I want to do is go home, have a bath, and go to bed.” Instead, 24-year-old teacher Clare Hayhurst, who wishes to be referred to by a pseudonym as “canal folk can get territorial online”, was faced with finishing work at school, only to begin her evenings renovating her house boat and reading The 12-Volt Bible – the beginner’s guide to electrical systems.
What Makes Blue Jeans Fashion’s Most Enduring Trend?
Blue jeans are America’s great equalizer: Equal parts yee-haw Americana and New York Fashion Week. They’re the unspoken uniform of Camp Counselors and French millennials. They’re punk rock-meets-scumbro-meets-girl-next-door. Your mom owns a pair — and so does Pete Davidson. So what is it about, say, second-hand 501s, that makes them so democratically, enduringly iconic…without the aspirational price tag on something like a Chanel bag?
The GUi-DE: My Neighbour Totoro musical and Gucci loafers
Happy Monday! The new week is here and with it comes the chance to delve deep into some fresh culture and fashion. Here’s your latest look at the i-D Guide. The weather’s a bit shit now, and so we’re collectively avoiding getting our socks sodden. How better to steer clear of the puddles and look indescribably chic than by donning a pair of Gucci loafers? These horsebit ones from Net-a-Porter are top of our list.
Young Australian Artists On Keith Haring And The Meaning Of Art
This article was created in partnership with Pandora to celebrate the new Keith Haring x Pandora collaboration. Keith Haring believed art is for everybody. To celebrate the iconic artist, we caught up with three Australian artists in three very different fields to discuss how Haring’s work influenced theirs, as well as the common thread binding them together: the creative drive behind art itself.
35 Extremely Specific Things Basically Everyone Experienced During Their Childhood But Never, Ever Talks About
Be honest: you basically did all of these.
Dirty Heads are stoked to say eighth album, 'Midnight Control,' is their best work yet
Currently enjoying the fruits of their labor in creating 2022’s ‘Midnight Control,’ Dirty Heads join Audacy host Brad Steiner at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City to discuss their excitement in offering up the band’s best music to date.
An Interview With The Shirts That Go Hard Guy
If you’ve spent any time on the Internet, you would have come across Instagram’s Good Shirts, or Twitter’s Shirts That Go Hard. Even if you’ve never thought about either of those accounts, you would have seen the Shirts. They are ubiquitous and they are multiplying. They are as inescapable as they are magnetic; borne of a vastly expanding wormhole that is the Shirts That Go Hard and Good Shirts dichotomy.
