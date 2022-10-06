ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFvYh_0iO8fgMD00

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from a severe economic crisis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that initial talks will continue after China's Communist Party congress, which begins Oct. 16.

Wickremesinghe, who recently returned from a trip to Tokyo, said the Japanese government had agreed to mediate the talks with China.

“China has been supporting us from ancient times and we believe they will do the same in these difficult times,” Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repaying its $51 billion foreign debt, of which it must repay $28 billion by 2027.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $2.9 billion rescue package over four years. Its completion hinges on assurances from Sri Lanka's creditors on debt restructuring.

Separately on Thursday, Nandalal Weerasinghe, the governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank, told reporters that steps have been taken towards debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka has made a presentation to global creditors and held meetings with financial advisors, donor countries and commercial creditors.

The discussions were “going forward," Weerasinghe said. But he declined to discuss the progress of the discussions, saying he prefers to maintain “a radio silence” to avoid affecting markets. An announcement will be made once an agreement is reached, he said.

Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China over the past decade for infrastructure projects that include a seaport, airport and a city being built on reclaimed land. The projects failed to earn enough revenue to pay for the loans, a factor in Sri Lanka's economic woes.

China is not Sri Lanka's biggest creditor. It accounts for about 10% of Sri Lanka's loans after Japan and the Asian Development Bank. However, Beijing's assent for restructuring its loans is crucial. It has not committed to any restructuring, though it offered an additional loan.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Sri Lanka's Central Bank announced that the country’s economy is estimated to have contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first half of 2022.

It also said the economy is expected to contract in the second half of 2022 as well due to tighter monetary and fiscal conditions, widespread shortages of various necessities including fuel, food and medicines, and uncertainties for businesses given the lack of accessible financing and foreign exchange.

___

See more AP Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership lineup — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade,...
POLITICS
WDBO

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says there are no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next month. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that “neither the Russian, nor American side put forward any initiatives about organizing bilateral contacts” during the summit in Bali.
POLITICS
WDBO

Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in Moscow's war against Ukraine, but the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the effort, despite perceived pressure from Moscow. Russia...
MILITARY
WDBO

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
WDBO

Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- said Wednesday he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and was granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement.
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity

LONDON — (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
PROTESTS
WDBO

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
PROTESTS
WDBO

20 years after Bali bombings, 'the ache does not dim'

DENPASAR, Indonesia — (AP) — Hundreds gathered Wednesday on the Indonesian resort island of Bali to commemorate 20 years since a twin bombing killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. Services were held simultaneously in several places in Australia and at Bali’s Australian...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Debt Restructuring#Foreign Debt#Colombo#Parliament#Communist Party#Japanese#Imf#Central Bank
WDBO

EU countries turn to Africa in bid to replace Russian gas

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa's western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Stocks waver on Wall Street after wholesale inflation report

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in unsettled trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading.
STOCKS
WDBO

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS — (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country.
WORLD
WDBO

Global shares mixed, British pound weakens against dollar

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as traders braced for updates on inflation, retail sales and corporate earnings. The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
WDBO

Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

BERLIN — (AP) — A senior German state official announced his resignation Wednesday amid questions over his management of deadly floods that hit his region last year. Roger Lewentz, the interior minister of the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate for the past 11 years, said he was “taking the political responsibility for mistakes that were made in my area of responsibility.”
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDBO

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines.
BUSINESS
WDBO

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
PETS
AFP

Native Americans fear loss of Indigenous languages in US

As Native Americans this week celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day -- the holiday increasingly recognized in the United States in lieu of "Columbus Day" -- members of the continent's hundreds of tribes shared a common concern: the ongoing extinction of their ancestral languages.  The United States is currently home to 6.8 million Native Americans, or two percent of the population. 
POLITICS
WDBO

Asian shares mixed ahead of inflation, earnings reports

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan but rose in Shanghai and Sydney. In currency trading, the Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar at 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of another intervention by Tokyo to prop up the yen.
BUSINESS
WDBO

'Africa on its own': Little help in epidemics, says official

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Africa must plan to respond effectively to disease outbreaks without international help, a top public health official said Wednesday, warning that the continent of 1.3 billion people is “on its own” during pandemics. As assistance often never materializes, African nations must...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street pointed higher before the bell Wednesday ahead of more inflation and retail sales data, as well as the kick-off to the corporate earnings season. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%. Fears...
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy