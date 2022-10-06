ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garibaldi, OR

Holiday tradition to run again this year

 6 days ago

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad is preparing for this year’s Candy Cane Express and now is the time to make your reservations.

The annual family-friendly Santa train will depart from Garibaldi at Noon, 2 and 4 pm Saturdays and Sundays beginning November 26th with final runs on December 18th. Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for kids (ages 3 to 12). Reservations are required and can be booked via the OCSR website at www.oregoncoastscenic.org or by calling (855) 562-7711.

Onboard, passengers will experience the sights and sounds of the holidays—hot cocoa and cookies and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Little ones will even have a chance to write a letter to the spry old elf and deliver it to him during the ride!

The outside of the train cars will light up the holidays as well and will be decorated by the following community groups: Tillamook PUD, Port of Garibaldi, City of Rockaway Beach, City of Wheeler, Port of Tillamook Bay/Tillamook Air Museum, Twins Ranch, and Oregon Coast Bank.

