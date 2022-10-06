Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of ‘badly’ decomposed body in Puna home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a ‘badly’ decomposed body in a Puna home Tuesday afternoon. Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in...
KITV.com
Man, 81, accused of killing wife in her Ala Moana apartment appears in court
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife in her Ala Moana-area apartment on Friday made his first appearance in court. On Monday, 81-year-old Rogelio Canilao appeared in court where the judge confirmed bail at $1-million. Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area...
Elderly man accused of killing wife appears in court
Rogelio Canilao, 81, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
KITV.com
3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu
Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. 3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE. Three people are in serious condition after suffering second and third-degree burns...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
Man threatened with knife in Waipahu
The Honolulu Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening case in the first degree on Friday, Oct. 7 in Waipahu.
LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 690 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
Motorcycle, bus crash leaves 1 in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle entered an intersection and collided with a bus.
Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers
Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects
According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
KITV.com
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
KITV.com
Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area apartment, HPD says
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife. HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting "someone" was murdered.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD arrests suspect accused of stabbing 26-year-old woman in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing Thursday in Nanakuli. Authorities said 33-year-old Samuel Ferreira is in custody suspected of attempted murder and abuse of a family member. He allegedly got into an argument with a 26-year-old woman and stabbed her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. Meanwhile, Department of Health data shows fentanyl-related overdoses are happening on every major island in the state. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crews used to be able...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a violent home invasion near Paiko Lagoon on Wednesday evening that left two women injured. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male suspect pushed...
Ocean Safety busy with search for missing swimmer, drowning and multiple rescues
It's been a busy day for Ocean Safety and fire crews around the state with a drowning on Maui, an ongoing search for a missing swimmer and multiple rescues on several different islands.
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
