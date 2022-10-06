ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KITV.com

Man, 81, accused of killing wife in her Ala Moana apartment appears in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife in her Ala Moana-area apartment on Friday made his first appearance in court. On Monday, 81-year-old Rogelio Canilao appeared in court where the judge confirmed bail at $1-million. Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu

Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. 3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE. Three people are in serious condition after suffering second and third-degree burns...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
Outsider.com

Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers

Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects

According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
KITV.com

Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua. HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD arrests suspect accused of stabbing 26-year-old woman in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested following a stabbing Thursday in Nanakuli. Authorities said 33-year-old Samuel Ferreira is in custody suspected of attempted murder and abuse of a family member. He allegedly got into an argument with a 26-year-old woman and stabbed her...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a violent home invasion near Paiko Lagoon on Wednesday evening that left two women injured. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male suspect pushed...

