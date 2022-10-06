Read full article on original website
Finding Your Quiet Space
We’re constantly assaulted by “noise” all around us: crowds, vehicles, social media. As quiet spaces around us dwindle, what is it doing to our minds and bodies? Why do we need silence for our health? Acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton takes Dr. Sanjay Gupta on a tour to one of the quietest spots in the United States. Plus, quiet activist Vikram Chauhan gives listeners tips on finding quiet even in the noisiest cities.
BREATHE YOUR WAY BACK HOME: How the experience of ‘burnout’ can be a catalyst to discovering your resilience, your purpose, and yourself.
BREATHE YOUR WAY BACK HOME: How the experience of ‘burnout’ can be a catalyst to discovering your resilience, your purpose, and yourself. What would it look like for a newly graduated nurse to start their job on day 1 who had training on self-awareness/mindfulness? That is the essential question Bryanna (“Bri”) asks and is the basis of her consulting company. Join RNegade Podcasters Antra and Karen as they explore the importance of self-care for nurses, by nurses.
Scoliosis: Around The Bend
Guest: Anthony A. Stans, M.D. The evaluation and treatment of scoliosis is an area that has created some controversy over the years. Should we be screening kids in school? When do we brace kids with scoliosis? And what are the indications for surgery? To help us answer these questions and more, I am delighted to welcome Anthony A. Stans, M.D., a consultant in the Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery with special interest in the treatment of spinal deformity. He is past Chair of the Mayo Clinic Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery and past Surgeon in Chief for the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center.
HIT with Grace: Anna Dover Tackles the Alert Fatigue Epidemic
HIT with Grace: Anna Dover Tackles the Alert Fatigue Epidemic. On this episode of HIT Like a Girl, Grace Vinton talks with Anna Dover, PharmD, director of Product Management at FDB (First Databank), about her prescription for combatting the epidemic of alert fatigue that contributes to the industrywide problem of clinician stress and burnout. Dr. Dover tells us how to flip the script on medication decision support to eliminate the noise, increase patient centricity and improve safety.
Rural Health Rising: Nurse Practitioners Filling Provider Gaps
Rural Health Rising: Nurse Practitioners Filling Provider Gaps. We’ve talked quite a bit about provider recruitment challenges that rural hospitals face, and discussed on a previous episode developing a talent pipeline for nurse practitioners. Today, we are talking big picture about the role nurse practitioners play in our total continuum of care. Our guest today is April Kapu, President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
RC: CRAACO: The Future of Clinical Trials with Jennifer Byrne, CEO at Javara
RC: CRAACO: The Future of Clinical Trials with Jennifer Byrne, CEO at Javara. Clinical Research is not an individual sport, it is a team sport in which one variable affects every outcome. In this episode, Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara, talks about taking a different approach to clinical research, improving...
MM:Shaking Healthcare Marketing Up with Maddie Coffin, Senior Marketing Manager at HLTH
MM:Shaking Healthcare Marketing Up with Maddie Coffin, Senior Marketing Manager at HLTH. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, we welcome Maddie Coffin, Senior Marketing Manager at HLTH. Working in HLTH, Maddie has seen many healthcare and wellness companies surge and has witnessed how they tackle their marketing strategies. She discusses tips for effective and creative marketing in the healthcare industry, delivering a clear message, and building trust with your audience. She is excited about HLTH 2022 and gives listeners a sneak peek at the innovative ideas it will be implemented in this year’s event and lets them know how they can attend as well!
The Nurse Keith Show: How to Avoid Being a Victim of the Healthcare System
The Nurse Keith Show: How to Avoid Being a Victim of the Healthcare System. On episode 384 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dr. David Wilcox, DNP, MHA, BSN, RN-BC, LSSBB regarding the labyrinthine American healthcare system and how patients can protect and advocate for themselves.
How I Went from Fear and Burnout to CEO of 2 Companies with Dr. LaToya Luces-Sampson
How I Went from Fear and Burnout to CEO of 2 Companies with Dr. LaToya Luces-Sampson. Tune in this week to discover why Dr. LaToya Luces-Sampson thinks of joining the EntreMD Business School as the best decision she’s ever made. She’s walking us through all of the things she struggled with in the early days of her entrepreneurial journey, why she knew she needed a change, and how she’s worked towards being comfortable with everything that comes with starting multiple businesses.
#25, Kyle Kiser, Arrive Health
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Kyle Kiser, CEO of Arrive Health, a company working to make care decisions better for patients and providers, improving affordability, access, and outcomes – all while reducing administrative burden. Kyle and Joe discuss why fostering trust in the provider-patient relationship is essential, how he and his team think about connecting the right decision with the right information for providers, and why founders should obsess over the healthcare value chain.
A Growth Mindset for Orthopedic Care
Kian Raiszadeh, M.D. is the Founder and CEO of SpineZone, which provides an alternative approach to neck and back pain without the use of surgery or medications. Dr. Raiszadeh is also an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Raiszadeh receive his bachelor’s from the University of California, Berkeley and his M.D. from the University of California, San Diego.
KevinMD on the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast
KevinMD on the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast. In this special episode, KevinMD is on the other side of the microphone as he’s interviewed by cardiothoracic surgeon Philip Ovadia and patient advocate Jack Heald, originally aired on the Stay Off My Operating Table podcast. He shares his perspective on the social media-health care intersection, the physician-patient relationship, entrepreneurship in medicine, clinician burnout, and the dynamic nature of health care expertise.
Story Vs Fact – Nursing Your Mind
Considering the overwhelming nature of our career as nurses, it’s normal to have a mind full of competing stories and thoughts, sometimes, its really hard to see what is story and what is fact! If you are feeling like your brain has you running round in circles, good news your human! It just so happens that our primitive brains are wired to entertain these thoughts without them being factual truth!
Share Your Story: Susan Keller
Susan Keller is the author of Blood Brother: A Memoir. Articles about her story of hope and survival have been widely published. She is a monthly blogger for Psychology Today and CURE Magazine. Susan is a presenter at Dominican University and a CME-presenter to the staff at Stanford Cancer Center.
From Paperboy to Rare Disease Advocate
On the show today, Matthew is joined live in-studio by Larry Reines, a young adult rare disease advocate and Founding Member of the Aaron Myer Consulting Group. From humble beginnings as a 12-year-old paperboy learning the ropes of supply chain, customer service, and accounting, his life took a nasty turn when he was diagnosed with an extremely rare condition known as Progressive Myeloproliferative Disorder. 27 years later, he’s still here and is thriving as USA Swimming certified coach, and master of his own domain as a business leader, philanthropist and patient advocate for young adults and the rare disease community.
A pediatrician reflects after a difficult conversation
A pediatrician reflects after a difficult conversation. “There is silence, then the words from the family flow forth. Angry, accusatory, confused, dismissive, worried, ugly, personal. The words cut deeply, and when I pick up the next chart, I feel as though I am still bleeding.”. Alexandra Seabury is a pediatrics...
Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Menopause | Dr. Mandy Leonhardt
Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Menopause | Dr. Mandy Leonhardt. Primary ovarian insufficiency, or POI, is the early loss of normal ovarian function in women before the average menopausal age of 45. In this episode, Fempower Health interviews Dr. Mandy Leonhardt, co-author of POI and Early Menopause. They discuss different causes of primary ovarian insufficiency, health effects of ovarian dysfunction, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and other important topics for women affected by POI.
389: Tools to Thrive in Weight Loss with Dr. Siobhan Key
389: Tools to Thrive in Weight Loss with Dr. Siobhan Key. Everyone has taken the path to shed a few pounds at some point in life and we all know how frustrating and exhausting that road can feel sometimes. I spoke with Dr. Siobhan Key who specializes in weight management...
