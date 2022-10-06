Guest: Anthony A. Stans, M.D. The evaluation and treatment of scoliosis is an area that has created some controversy over the years. Should we be screening kids in school? When do we brace kids with scoliosis? And what are the indications for surgery? To help us answer these questions and more, I am delighted to welcome Anthony A. Stans, M.D., a consultant in the Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery with special interest in the treatment of spinal deformity. He is past Chair of the Mayo Clinic Division of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery and past Surgeon in Chief for the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center.

