Preparing for the Next Health Crisis
Dora Mills, M.D. the Chief Health Improvement Officer of MaineHealth. Seema Verma, the former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. And Denise Cardo, M.D. She is the director of the Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rural Health Rising: Nurse Practitioners Filling Provider Gaps
Rural Health Rising: Nurse Practitioners Filling Provider Gaps. We’ve talked quite a bit about provider recruitment challenges that rural hospitals face, and discussed on a previous episode developing a talent pipeline for nurse practitioners. Today, we are talking big picture about the role nurse practitioners play in our total continuum of care. Our guest today is April Kapu, President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Drug-delivery Solutions: Sai Shankar gives insights on the Digital Health Unit at Aptar Pharma
Drug-delivery Solutions: Sai Shankar gives insights on the Digital Health Unit at Aptar Pharma. In this episode we hear from Sai Shankar, President of the Digital Health Unit at Aptar Pharma. Aptar Pharma provides drug delivery systems, active material science solutions and services globally- some products include: nasal spray pumps, MDI valves, dose indicators & counters, DPIs, electronic / connected devices, eye-droppers, elastomeric components (for injectable delivery devices), and more!
COVID-19 Personal Risk & Community Vulnerability
In this episode, Dr. April Moreno discusses COVID protections for individuals now that it is becoming more of a personal risk assessment to navigate the new normal. We discuss mental health and isolation, the immunocompromised community, and how the social determinants of health affect how communities protect themselves. Dr. Moreno holds a doctorate in health promotion sciences and information systems technology and is a seasoned public health professional and podcaster.
#25, Kyle Kiser, Arrive Health
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Kyle Kiser, CEO of Arrive Health, a company working to make care decisions better for patients and providers, improving affordability, access, and outcomes – all while reducing administrative burden. Kyle and Joe discuss why fostering trust in the provider-patient relationship is essential, how he and his team think about connecting the right decision with the right information for providers, and why founders should obsess over the healthcare value chain.
A Growth Mindset for Orthopedic Care
Kian Raiszadeh, M.D. is the Founder and CEO of SpineZone, which provides an alternative approach to neck and back pain without the use of surgery or medications. Dr. Raiszadeh is also an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Raiszadeh receive his bachelor’s from the University of California, Berkeley and his M.D. from the University of California, San Diego.
#170: The Importance of Leveraging Intent and Impact for Emerging Healthcare Leaders
#170: The Importance of Leveraging Intent and Impact for Emerging Healthcare Leaders. In this episode, we talk about leveraging Intent and Impact and why it’s important for emerging healthcare leaders. We know every leader wants to have a positive impact on their team and organization, but they may have...
RC: CRAACO: The Future of Clinical Trials with Jennifer Byrne, CEO at Javara
RC: CRAACO: The Future of Clinical Trials with Jennifer Byrne, CEO at Javara. Clinical Research is not an individual sport, it is a team sport in which one variable affects every outcome. In this episode, Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara, talks about taking a different approach to clinical research, improving...
298 – Interoperability and healthcare systems integration. Robi Karp, Fluffy Spider Technologies
298 – Interoperability and healthcare systems integration. Robi Karp, Fluffy Spider Technologies. Do you know why interoperability is important in healthcare technology?. This episode focuses on healthcare technology interoperability. Robi Karp, the CEO and founder of Fluffy Spider Technologies, is an experienced technology executive, serial entrepreneur, board member, and...
