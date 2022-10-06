Read full article on original website
Dash Plays Close to Its May 2022 Lows! Technical in the Red Zone!
The expectation from Dash offers a close resemblance to Bitcoin in some technological advancements. Dash was created to improve the features and abilities of Bitcoin. Its faster transactions and privacy feature might be an advantage, but the broader acceptance of Bitcoin miners offer a much higher level of decentralization to bitcoin than Dash.
Maker (MKR) Surpasses 200 EMA and Faces Profit Booking!
Maker token is the utility cum governance token of MakerDAO and Maker Protocol, based on the Ethereum blockchain to control and manage DAI stablecoin. DAI stablecoin closely monitors the US dollar, which in turn maintains the confluence of all the stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. Since the Maker allows voting rights for...
Helium (HNT) continues its indecisive and consolidated journey!
In this uncertain time, cryptocurrencies have seen an outflow, and Helium is no exception. In the last two years, many new users have rushed into the market and driven the price up, but now due to volatility, the retail investors are escaping, and big investors are selling stakes in some cryptocurrencies. Most investors try to find safer assets like government bonds instead of riskier assets.HNT.
Uniswap Loses Value: PancakeSwap, And The Hideaways as The Best Passive Income Tokens Of 2022
Uniswap and PancakeSwap decentralized exchanges (DeFi) are losing users and investors as they complain of the bad price action and lack of utility. Bears continuously hound the crypto market in this 2022 crypto winter, and that’s why most traders and investors see earning passive crypto income as the best solution to deal with the bear market.
Elon Musk Backs Dogecoin, Who Could Endorse Big Eyes Coin in its Infancy?
Dogecoin has become the staple cryptocurrency that everyone knows. Regardless of anyone’s preexisting knowledge of crypto, the king of the K-9s has the support of the world’s wealthiest man. What effect did Elon Musk’s overt support of Dogecoin have on its price action? Could this be replicated in another project like Big Eyes Coin? This article will try to answer those questions!
Will Dogecoin be Able To Sustain After Big Eyes Coin’s Unprecedented Presale Success?
Meme coins have proved to be valuable in the past. One clear example is Dogecoin’s (DOGE) phenomenal numbers in May 2021. The coin that was launched as a joke has made millions of dollars for many investors. And the biggest cheerleader was Elon Musk. He pumped the token to a level that it got celebrity status. But lately, even the smallest acts of Elon Musk are resulting in the falling charts of Dogecoin (DOGE).
InfinitySwap Collaborates With Canister App
InfinitySwap, a well-known real-time crypto update platform, is paired with Canister App, a decentralized platform to provide enhanced features and a developed Internet Computer ecosystem. Max Chamberlin, CEO of InfinitySwap, said their vision is to provide people with access to the best cryptocurrency in blockchain, which will enhance staking opportunities...
Coinrule Review 2022: Is This Trading Bot Suitable?
So, if you are here, you must be looking for a tool to trade. We have just the right information for you about Coinrule. According to the Coinrule review, this great platform has all the tools to help you succeed in your crypto trading endeavors. Trading is based on metrics and indicators; feasibly projecting their data can be mentally draining.
Shiba Inu and Bone ShibaSwap Whales Moving Price Action As The Hideaways (HDWY) Gain 450%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its governance token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), are seen swimming with the whales after massive price drops in September. SHIB regained its spot as the most widely held cryptocurrency among the top 100 Ethereum whales. On October 6, BONE experienced a sharp increase of 205% in trade...
4C Trading Review 2022: Automate Your Trading Journey!
Cryptocurrency trading is interesting and, at the same time, quite intimidating if you don’t know the correct strategies to trade cryptocurrencies. What if you have a genie providing you with all the support to trade your preferred cryptocurrencies seamlessly? Yes, you heard that right, a genie indeed! Here is where crypto trading bots come into play. 4C Trading is one of the leading bot and trade signal providers, making crypto trading easy and convenient for patrons.
HodlBot Review 2022: Is This Platform Worth Trying?
HodlBot is an intuitive automated trading bot or pre-programmed software that can be configured to buy and sell top-performing cryptocurrencies, solving two major problems – lack of speed and time. HodlBot was launched in 2018 and is used as a portfolio management program that indexes the entire cryptocurrency market and helps crypto traders maintain their cryptocurrency portfolios according to their requirements.
Lido Finance Expands onto L2 Solutions with wstETH Farms on KyberSwap
Lido Finance [LDO], the top Ethereum [ETH] stake platform, announced the debut of Ethereum, holding on layer2 scaling alternatives with token bridging to Arbitrum One plus Optimism on KyberSwap in a sequence of posts on Twitter on October 6th, 2022. Each stETH token represents one ether (ETH) token staked on the Ethereum network, indicating that in exchange for rewards, it focuses on network security.
Zignaly Review 2022: Is This Trading Bot Legit?
With the increasing popularity of crypto trading bots, the Zignaly platform has made them part of the many attractive features. Moreover, successful traders also rely on crypto bot trading. For cryptocurrency lovers, the news gets spicier. Zignaly trading platform is home to crypto trading bots that provide efficient service. This Zignaly review will give you a detailed analysis of the platform and its perks.
Animoca Brands Makes a Strategic Investment in Cool Cats NFT
After receiving a strategic investment, Cool Cats made a big move with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats collects NFTs of 9,999 on the Ethereum blockchain, wherein Animoca Brands are the leading digital entertainment and gamification company that works to enhance the digital asset rights in the metaverse. The ongoing friendship between...
Big Eyes is only 1 / 4 of the way through its presale! can this cat outpace dogecoin?
The land of cryptocurrency is incredibly fast-paced; if you blink, you can miss a great opportunity. Many blinked for the Tamadoge presale, without a doubt one of the most hyped coins of the bear market. The Big Eyes Coin presale is happening right now as we speak, and there are fears that the boat will be missed again.
ZebPay Applies for Regulatory License in Singapore, Plans for UAE
ZebPay, an India-focused cryptocurrency exchange, recently applied for an operational license in Singapore. The platform has also planned to perform the same in the United Arab Emirates. The development comes to light amidst a sharp trading volume dip, which goes as high as 90%. The move is viable despite the...
Quant (QNT) Reaches Its Strong Resistance Level of 2022!
Quant project is a blockchain space that aims to solve interoperability issues by creating a specific operating system. It uses distributed ledger technology to bridge the connectivity gap between various blockchain networks. Hence, the foundation for this entire network is the operating system called the Overledger network. This operating system...
Leverage The Current Bear Market To Purchase Moshnake, Cardano, And WazirX For Cheap
The current cryptocurrency bear market has been harsh, no doubt. However, many crypto enthusiasts see it as a perfect time to buy more crypto—like the new cryptocurrency, Moshnake (MSH) — in preparation for the good days ahead. Moshnake is coming to the crypto coin market with special offerings,...
IPA Approval Enhances Coinbase’s March Towards Crypto Economy
Coinbase has received In-Principle Approval to act as a Major Payment Institution and offer regulated Digital Payment Token services & products. The In-Principle Approval has been granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, allowing the venture to strengthen the fintech position of Singapore. The IPA approval enables Coinbase to embark on its adventure of developing a versatile, powerful resource base for surviving through its Fintech Revolution.
XRP Price Rises to $0.5 Due to the Hope of Ripple Win!
Ripple is a decentralized cryptocurrency created by the US-based company Ripple Labs. It aims to become a decentralized digital asset for global payments. Banks charge higher fees for global payments, but users can send money easily at a lower cost using the Ripple platform. However, banks take a few days to transfer money successfully, but Ripple is a quick transfer method based on a decentralized network free from any central authority.
