calcasieu.info
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges
Traffic Stop Leads to a Louisiana Man Being Arrested for Heroin, Marijuana, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, on October 10, 2022, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit performed a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns St and made contact with Matthew Marchand, 47.
kadn.com
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating suspects
Acadia Crime Stoppers are investigating a scam that occurred in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen by her...
Morgan City man arrested on charges of illegal drug sales
A Morgan City man is arrested for multiple drug charges.
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging "No Longer…Fun Prank(s)," Warns of Arrests
Toilet-papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
stmarynow.com
Police: Man arrested with MDMA
Morgan City detectives arrested a man Monday on a drug possession charge and seized $2,000 they believe is linked to drug activity. Cory Delaune, 43, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.
stmarynow.com
Four arrested on drug charges; two more arrests involve juvenile victims
Morgan City police and parish deputies made four drug-related arrests Monday. Morgan City also reported two arrests involving juvenile victims, and deputes made an arrest alleging aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery under child endangerment provisions. One of the drug arrests resulted from a search of a Morgan City home,...
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette authorities investigating potential explosive device after traffic stop: LPSO
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a potential explosive device after a traffic stop at the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway on Sunday evening. The Lafayette police and fire departments were also at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said on social media shortly before 6...
brproud.com
Man on trial for 2018 hit-and-run death of Louisiana police officer found guilty
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Zachary police officer and firefighter, Christopher Lawton lost his life in 2018 while attempting to serve a warrant, and as of Monday, October 10, the man accused in his death has been found guilty. Albert Franklin Jr., 38, was found guilty of manslaughter after...
stmarynow.com
Three more juveniles arrested on fighting or battery charges
St. Mary deputies, who arrested four juveniles last week on fighting or battery charges, reported on Monday that they detained three more juveniles on those charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 91 complaints and made these arrests:. --Juvenile male,...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Searching Teen Who Left Home
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help if they happen to see Treylon Drake Miller. The juvenile left his house without permission on the night of Friday, September 30. Officials describe him as a white male who stands around five feet, five inches tall. The young...
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
brproud.com
Two shot after drug deal allegedly goes bad on West Muriel Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting early Monday morning. Officers arrived at 1873 West Muriel Dr. a little before 12:40 a.m. and found two shooting victims. “Police believe that the two shooting victims were injured by gunfire during a drug...
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Shot, Officer injured in an October 8 Officer-Involved Shooting
Louisiana Man Shot, Officer injured in an October 8 Officer-Involved Shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on October 9, 2022, that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on October 8 at approximately 7:21 p.m. in the 5000 Block of Highland Road. Officers in uniform were summoned to the address in response to a public assistance call involving an emotionally disturbed individual.
Group of Lafayette police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
