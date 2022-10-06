Read full article on original website
Solomon Island Police Officers Head to China for Training
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement. China has provided public order management training...
Russian Comments on Talks With West Not a 'Constructive, Legitimate' Offer -U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a "constructive, legitimate offer" to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Lavrov said earlier on Tuesday that...
EU Condemns 'Barbaric' Russian Missile Attacks, Warns Belarus
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military...
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia Deliberately Timed Strikes to Inflict Maximum Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia timed its strikes on Ukraine on Monday to inflict the greatest possible losses among people and had also targeted the country's energy infrastructure. "They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said in a video post that...
U.S. predicts Ukraine will battle through winter; allies bolster air defenses
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to battle through harsh winter conditions to try to recapture even more territory from Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more aid in the wake of Russian missile strikes.
Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -Foreign visitors to Iran should respect the Islamic Republic's laws, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as protests continue over a woman's death in police custody that Tehran has blamed on "foreign enemies". Last month, Iran said it had arrested nine European nationals for their role in...
Wildlife Photographer of the Year awarded to woman who captured frantic cactus bee ball
On Tuesday, American Photographer Karine Aigner was named 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year for her image, "The big buzz."
Ukraine Says Russia's Investigation Into Crimea Bridge Blast Is 'Nonsense'
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian official dismissed as "nonsense" on Wednesday Russia's investigation into an explosion last weekend that badly damaged a bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow has annexed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine's security forces for the explosion and earlier on...
After Bridge Blast, Putin Promises 'Harsh' Response if Ukrainian Attacks Continue
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued. In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an...
'I Don't Want to Shoot Anybody': War-Averse Russians Seek Sanctuary in Georgia
TBILISI (Reuters) - Igor Tikhiy, a 49-year-old marketing professional, has a simple answer to the question of why he fled to Georgia last week, crossing the border in the dead of night on his bicycle. "I don't want to shoot anybody. That's why I'm here." He is one of thousands...
U.S. Weighs Allowing Venezuelans to Apply for Special Humanitarian Entry -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday. The program, if implemented, would resemble a similar...
Ukraine Reduces Electricity Exports to Moldova - Moldovan Deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament
ROME (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines. He made it to Rome in 1999, aged 19, but...
Saudi Foreign Minister Says Efforts to Extend the Truce in Yemen Still Stand
CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, after an initial U.N.-brokered pact between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement expired early this month. The kingdom, the coalition and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni...
Zelenskiy Asks G7 for Air Defences, Support for Belarus Border Mission
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for more air defence capabilities to stop Russia, and to back his initiative for an international observer mission on the Belarusian border. Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles...
First German IRIS-T Air Defence System in Ukraine, Three More to Come - Minister
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A first IRIS-T air defence system promised to Kyiv by Germany has reached Ukraine, with three more of these systems to be supplied next year, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday. "A very important support for Ukraine in the fight against missile attacks, against this...
Putin to Meet Qatar's Emir in Kazakhstan
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Kazakhstan, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. "This will be the first face-to-face meeting after the outbreak of the pandemic, so it is very important," Ushakov said. "The last time we met with the Emir was in Dushanbe in 2019."
Iran Protests Over Woman's Death Persist Despite Crackdown
DUBAI (Reuters) -Clashes between protesters and security forces persisted across Iran on Tuesday, with social media videos showing tanks being transported to Kurdish areas, which have been a focal point of the crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody. Protests calling for the fall of the clerical establishment...
Putin Moots Gas Hub in Turkey With Nord Stream Supplies
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU. An investigation is...
