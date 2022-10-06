Read full article on original website
Review: WWII novel sets high bar for historical fiction
“Cradles of the Reich” by Jennifer Coburn (Sourcebooks Landmark) Gundi, Irma and Hilde all find themselves at a Lebensborn Society house for future mothers who are deemed to be racially fit. Each woman is there for the same reason: to usher life into the world. But the three main characters have different stances on Nazi Germany and its burgeoning eugenics program.
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's...
Europe turns to Africa in bid to replace Russian natural gas
DAKAR, SENEGAL — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa's western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain...
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW, POLAND — A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45...
German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties
BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
European court tells Swiss to end discrimination against men
GENEVA — Switzerland is grappling with how to respond to a ruling from Europe's top human rights court that Swiss law unfairly discriminates against men — because widowers receive lower state allocation payments than widows do. It has set in motion a debate about whether to give more...
