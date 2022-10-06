Old House Dahlias offers pumpkin patch and hayrides in October

Old House Dahlias opened their pumpkin patch this past weekend and it will be open for the remaining weekends of October.

Visitors can wander through the pumpkin patches nestled amongst the still blooming dahlia fields and choose their own pumpkin from nine different varieties and take a scenic hayride.

“The pumpkins are fun, and it’s just a nice relaxing time of year,” said Old House Dahlias owner, Mark Harvey. “We just sit back and let the kids do all the work,” he added jokingly.

The patch is open to the public for self-picking pumpkins on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but pumpkins are available for pickup at a self-serve stand on the farm the rest of the week.

This year Harvey has grown nine different varieties of pumpkins on his farm. They range from softball sized baking pumpkins all the way to the giant pumpkins in a patch between two plots of sunflowers beckoning passersby on Highway 101 South.

Harvey recommends baking the small pumpkins plain or making them into a cream of pumpkin soup, while cautioning that the giant pumpkins won’t be ready until a little bit closer to Halloween.

He also pointed to the picture-perfect Cinderella and white Porcelain Doll species as crowd pleasers.