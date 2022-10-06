If the government wants everyone to go electric vehicles including sports, lawn, any of them then they should pay for them.During these times with everything going on who can afford any of these. My first priority would be food and medical.
The local,state, and federal governments have turned into the largest ( HOA ) Home Owners Association.They want to tell you how to live our everyday lives, what to drive,what health care to use,what we eat.Im retired on a limited budget, if they want to control our lives like this then they better be able to pay ALL MY BILLS !!!!! Instead of giving away billions of dollars to foreign governments and start taking care of US.And while I'm on the subject " INTERNAL COMBUSTION RULES " Electric vehicles will never happen on a large scale.
