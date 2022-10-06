ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZdcE_0iO8MaoG00

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from a severe economic crisis.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that initial talks will continue after China's Communist Party congress, which begins Oct. 16.

Wickremesinghe, who recently returned from a trip to Tokyo, said the Japanese government had agreed to mediate the talks with China.

“China has been supporting us from ancient times and we believe they will do the same in these difficult times,” Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repaying its $51 billion foreign debt, of which it must repay $28 billion by 2027.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $2.9 billion rescue package over four years. Its completion hinges on assurances from Sri Lanka's creditors on debt restructuring.

Separately on Thursday, Nandalal Weerasinghe, the governor of Sri Lanka's Central Bank, told reporters that steps have been taken towards debt restructuring.

Sri Lanka has made a presentation to global creditors and held meetings with financial advisors, donor countries and commercial creditors.

The discussions were “going forward," Weerasinghe said. But he declined to discuss the progress of the discussions, saying he prefers to maintain “a radio silence” to avoid affecting markets. An announcement will be made once an agreement is reached, he said.

Sri Lanka borrowed heavily from China over the past decade for infrastructure projects that include a seaport, airport and a city being built on reclaimed land. The projects failed to earn enough revenue to pay for the loans, a factor in Sri Lanka's economic woes.

China is not Sri Lanka's biggest creditor. It accounts for about 10% of Sri Lanka's loans after Japan and the Asian Development Bank. However, Beijing's assent for restructuring its loans is crucial. It has not committed to any restructuring, though it offered an additional loan.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Sri Lanka's Central Bank announced that the country’s economy is estimated to have contracted by 4.8 per cent in the first half of 2022.

It also said the economy is expected to contract in the second half of 2022 as well due to tighter monetary and fiscal conditions, widespread shortages of various necessities including fuel, food and medicines, and uncertainties for businesses given the lack of accessible financing and foreign exchange.

___

See more AP Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday...
POLITICS
KRMG

Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership lineup — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade,...
POLITICS
KRMG

'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war

TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
KRMG

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRMG

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
ECONOMY
KRMG

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Debt Restructuring#Foreign Debt#Colombo#Parliament#Communist Party#Japanese#Imf#Central Bank
KRMG

Global shares mixed, British pound weakens against dollar

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as traders braced for updates on inflation, retail sales and corporate earnings. The British pound weakened against the U.S. dollar after the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, confirmed the bank will not extend beyond Friday an emergency debt-buying plan introduced last month to stabilize financial markets.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Asian shares mixed ahead of inflation, earnings reports

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan but rose in Shanghai and Sydney. In currency trading, the Japanese yen declined to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar at 146 yen-levels, raising expectations of another intervention by Tokyo to prop up the yen.
BUSINESS
KRMG

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
BUSINESS
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to "long-term success." Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country's financial stability.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Sri Lanka
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
KRMG

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says there are no plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden during a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next month. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said that “neither the Russian, nor American side put forward any initiatives about organizing bilateral contacts” during the summit in Bali.
POLITICS
KRMG

EU countries turn to Africa in bid to replace Russian gas

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa's western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as the alliance's member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight...
MILITARY
KRMG

Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- said Wednesday he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and was granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement.
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Statements made this week by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in Moscow's war against Ukraine, but the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the effort, despite perceived pressure from Moscow. Russia...
MILITARY
KRMG

Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street pointed higher before the bell Wednesday ahead of more inflation and retail sales data, as well as the kick-off to the corporate earnings season. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%. Fears...
BUSINESS
KRMG

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi...
POLITICS
KRMG

Stocks waver on Wall Street after wholesale inflation report

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in unsettled trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern. The index was roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading.
STOCKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy