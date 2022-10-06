ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli forces searching for terrorist who killed soldier in J’lem

Israeli security forces continue their search for a Palestinian who shot and killed IDF Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar at the Shuafat checkpoint in northeastern Jerusalem on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Uday Tamimi, 22, from Shuafat. Doctors at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem continue to treat a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Terrorist seriously wounds Israeli in Samaria drive-by shooting

An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was seriously wounded by a terrorist in Samaria, close to the community of Shavei Shomron. The attack took the form of a drive-by shooting, with the soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, sustaining a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The injured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there

Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IDF soldier killed in Samaria terrorist attack

An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was killed in a terrorist attack near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, in the second similar deadly incident in less than three days. The soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, was shot from a moving vehicle before being evacuated...
MILITARY
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal

The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
MIDDLE EAST
Israeli MK to Christian parliamentarians: ‘Demand your govts. sanction Iran’

Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel on Tuesday night called on Christian parliamentarians from around the world to demand their governments sanction Iran, in a dramatic address that culminated with her cutting her hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women. “Demand that your governments and elected officials stand by the...
RELIGION
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
POTUS
Public Safety
A new beginning for Israel and the European Union?

Government ministers from Israel and the European Union met on Oct. 3 for the first “Association talks” since 2012. Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern headed the Israeli delegation at the E.U.-Israel Association Council session in Brussels. Established in 1995 and first operating in 2000, the group has not met...
POLITICS
Israeli security cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime accord

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday in favor of a maritime and gas agreement with Lebanon that was mediated by the United States. The issue will now go to the full Cabinet for approval. It will be submitted to the Knesset for review but the Cabinet has yet to decide whether the legislature will vote on the issue.
MIDDLE EAST
Lapid: Maritime border agreement with Lebanon a ‘historic achievement’

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday lauded a prospective accord with Lebanon that would end a decade-plus-long dispute over natural gas-rich waters off the countries’ coastlines. “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern...
MIDDLE EAST

