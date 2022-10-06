Read full article on original website
Israeli forces searching for terrorist who killed soldier in J’lem
Israeli security forces continue their search for a Palestinian who shot and killed IDF Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar at the Shuafat checkpoint in northeastern Jerusalem on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Uday Tamimi, 22, from Shuafat. Doctors at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem continue to treat a...
Terrorist seriously wounds Israeli in Samaria drive-by shooting
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was seriously wounded by a terrorist in Samaria, close to the community of Shavei Shomron. The attack took the form of a drive-by shooting, with the soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, sustaining a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The injured...
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there
Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
IDF tightens security around Nablus, sets up checkpoints after deadly terror attacks
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday tightened security around the city of Nablus in Judea Samaria, following the killing of two soldiers in Palestinian terrorist attacks over the past week. The IDF Spokesperson Unit said in a statement that “as part of increased security activity in the Nablus sector, it...
IDF soldier killed in Samaria terrorist attack
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was killed in a terrorist attack near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, in the second similar deadly incident in less than three days. The soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, was shot from a moving vehicle before being evacuated...
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal
The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
Israeli MK to Christian parliamentarians: ‘Demand your govts. sanction Iran’
Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel on Tuesday night called on Christian parliamentarians from around the world to demand their governments sanction Iran, in a dramatic address that culminated with her cutting her hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women. “Demand that your governments and elected officials stand by the...
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
A new beginning for Israel and the European Union?
Government ministers from Israel and the European Union met on Oct. 3 for the first “Association talks” since 2012. Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern headed the Israeli delegation at the E.U.-Israel Association Council session in Brussels. Established in 1995 and first operating in 2000, the group has not met...
Israeli security cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime accord
Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday in favor of a maritime and gas agreement with Lebanon that was mediated by the United States. The issue will now go to the full Cabinet for approval. It will be submitted to the Knesset for review but the Cabinet has yet to decide whether the legislature will vote on the issue.
Lapid: Maritime border agreement with Lebanon a ‘historic achievement’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday lauded a prospective accord with Lebanon that would end a decade-plus-long dispute over natural gas-rich waters off the countries’ coastlines. “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern...
White House: Israel-Lebanon border deal identified by Biden as ‘real opportunity’ a decade ago
Achieving a maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon was identified by U.S. President Joe Biden as a “real opportunity” more than a decade ago, a senior administration official told journalists on Tuesday. “This is something that Vice President Biden identified a decade ago as a real opportunity....
