The Associated Road Visitor Information Center is expected to reopen in spring 2023 after its pandemic closure in 2020. The center is one of three on the Cal State Fullerton campus. The only center currently open is located on Folino Drive by the Eastside South parking structure, where Parking and Transportation Services distributes COVID-19 tests to campus employees. The center has been open since July and operates Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO