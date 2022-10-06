Read full article on original website
Fire alarm triggers evacuation at Langsdorf Hall
Students and staff were evacuated after a fire alarm was triggered at Langsdorf Hall at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The Fullerton Fire Department arrived at the building and searched for the cause of the alarm. David Sullivan, a software developer at CSUF, said he was working in the building...
Catalytic converter theft hits CSUF students' wallets
As catalytic converter thefts continue to rise across the nation, Cal State Fullerton is no exception. However, campus police may not have the resources to fix this problem as it worsens. There were 21 catalytic converters reported as stolen on campus last year, said Capt. Scot Willey of the CSUF...
CSUF to choose next chief of police
The Cal State Fullerton police chief open forums ended Thursday, and four candidates will now be reviewed by an 11-person committee. The new chief of police will relieve CSUF Police Chief Carl Jones from his position, and allow him to retire after serving for over 20 years. The committee will...
Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report
The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
Free to the public museum opens in Costa Mesa
The $94 million Orange County Museum of Art celebrated their 24-hour grand opening with visitors at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts Saturday. Heidi Zuckerman, CEO and director of the Orange County Museum of Art, said the museum will offer free admission for the next 10 years, paid for by Newport Beach-based jewelry business Lugano Diamonds. The jewelry company also funds other arts programs like the Segerstrom Center of the Arts in the various philanthropic efforts.
Questions surround Visitor Center's reopening
The Associated Road Visitor Information Center is expected to reopen in spring 2023 after its pandemic closure in 2020. The center is one of three on the Cal State Fullerton campus. The only center currently open is located on Folino Drive by the Eastside South parking structure, where Parking and Transportation Services distributes COVID-19 tests to campus employees. The center has been open since July and operates Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Column: College taught me to value my alone time
Study groups, sports events, fraternity rushing and all-nighters with friends –– these are all common social aspects of college life. So far, my college experience has looked nothing like this social buzz, yet it has taught me to value my alone time and prioritize my independence. As a...
Five paranormal spots to get your fill of thrills
Some sites in Southern California are already creepy, but knowing their spooky backstories enhances the fear factor. Here are five local landmarks with a haunted history. The Queen Mary is a living landmark in Long Beach. Launched in 1934, the ship took its last cruise to transport U.S. troops during World War II, before reopening as a floating hotel in 1967. The Grey Ghost, its nickname after a gray paint job, is believed to be one of the most haunted hotels in America.
Forget the museum. Local artists deserve respect.
Artists receive great admiration and recognition when their art is displayed in art museums, homes and public spaces. However, people fail to acknowledge the local artists that beautify their communities and inspire passion in other aspiring artists. Local artists should receive more recognition for their work because their creativity is...
Women's soccer players earn Big West weekly honors
Cal State Fullerton women’s soccer was awarded two Big West weekly honors following a dominant 4-1 victory against UC Riverside. Forward Kaytlin Brinkman and defender Kaylin Raibon earned Big West Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week on Monday, respectively. Brinkman secured her first brace of the season and...
Men's soccer ends scoreless in Santa Barbara
In a matchup against the top team in the Big West, Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer ended with a 0-0 draw against UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Saturday night at Harder Stadium, missing an opportunity to surpass the Gauchos in the Big West standings. CSUF is now 7-4-3 overall and...
Volleyball splits weekends matches
To conclude their four-game homestand, Cal State Fullerton women’s volleyball split their matchups against the Cal State Northridge Matadors and UC Santa Barbara Gauchos this weekend. After a nail-biting five set comeback victory over the Matadors on Friday, the Titans were swept the following day by the Gauchos, marking...
