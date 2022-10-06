The most valuable players in the world mostly under 23 years old – just think how much money they'll command when they come into their prime…. Maybe it's the influence of Football Manager but wonderkids are more expensive than ever before. If you want to pay for a star of the future, you're not just paying for their current ability but what they might become – but that's not to say there aren't world stars on this list.

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO