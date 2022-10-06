ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wilfried Zaha
Declan Rice
Arsenal report: Gunners in shock swoop for N'Golo Kante from Chelsea

Arsenal could sign N'Golo Kante from rivals Chelsea, with the World Cup winner wanting to remain in London when he leaves the Blues. The Frenchman moved to Stamford Bridge in 2016 after a title-winning season with Leicester City, managing to repeat the feat a season later under Antonio Conte – and Kante has gone onto win almost everything in the game since, winning an FA Cup and World Cup in 2018, Europa League in 2019 and the Champions League in 2021 before a Club World Cup this year.
Wolves make Julen Lopetegui their top managerial target

Wolverhampton Wanderers (opens in new tab) are believed to be closing in on a deal to make Julen Lopetegui their next manager. According to BBC Sport (opens in new tab), chairman Jeff Shi has flown out to Spain to meet Lopetegui and discuss the vacancy in person. Thank you for...
Ranked! Every kit in the Premier League this season from worst to best

There are some football fans who believe it doesn't matter what you wear so long as you win. Here at FFT, we don't believe that's true. A football shirt is so much more than just a piece of clothing to distinguish you from the opposition. Woven into the fabric of a football kit is your club's identity, a cultural DNA; these shirts become synonymous with the icons of the game and so it's important to create postcard images that will stand the test of time.
Ranked! The 100 best football players of all time

From Messi to Maradona, Cristiano to Cruyff, we count down the greatest footballers to have played the game. When a manager has to choose between two excellent players in the same position, the Big Book of Football Cliches says we must always refer to this "selection headache" as a "good problem to have".
Ranked! The most valuable players under 23 in the world

The most valuable players in the world mostly under 23 years old – just think how much money they'll command when they come into their prime…. Maybe it's the influence of Football Manager but wonderkids are more expensive than ever before. If you want to pay for a star of the future, you're not just paying for their current ability but what they might become – but that's not to say there aren't world stars on this list.
RANKED! The players who have scored the most goals in football history

The all-time top scorer is often a controversial topic and often produces varied lists. FIFA has never released a list detailing the highest goalscorers across history, and doesn't keep official records - making these rankings that little bit more difficult officially confirm. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team

Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless. After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny...
