Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gilmer, TX Resident Claims $5 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Scratch Prize
With the cost of everything going up constantly, it would be a huge relief to find out that you could financially secure for awhile. We're doing our part to help you WIN CASH and we've already hooked up several East Texans with some money but in all honesty, we can't top what the Texas Lottery has.
Texas Rose Festival brings millions of dollars into Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival. While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration. “Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice […]
This Texas Based Tea Room Will Be Opening Soon In Nacogdoches
It's tea time in Nacogdoches again and this time it's an Amarillo-based chain that already has shops all over Texas. It's called HTeaO and it will soon add the oldest town to its list of locations. They will be located at 123 East Austin Street off of North Street down...
Lunchtime in The Rose City? Tunes at Noon Returns to Downtown Tyler
Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. This past weekend our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, was a massive success as 7,000 music lovers filled the square up for the show. Now some more good news for all you live music lovers in the Rose City.
$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas
It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas
It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
One of East Texas’ Most Popular BBQ Joints Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day & We All Win
It's true there is a National Day for seemingly everything. And while the schtick may get old, when it pays off like this I think we're all just fine with it -- guys, we're all getting half-off sandwiches in Tyler, TX this Wednesday thanks to National Pulled Pork Day. If...
It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas
The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
KLTV
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ketk.com
One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
KLTV
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
Nominations Open For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards
Our friends at the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce and The All New Kiss-FM are looking to highlight a few of the best businesses and people in East Texas with The Community Image Awards. For over 30 years, the Tyler Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (The Metro) has been. providing service...
Whataburger and James Avery Introduce Their 2 New Bracelet Charms
Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Bullard, TX It’s About Time to Set Your Fridges, Mattresses, & Any Bulky Items Out
It's our favorite semi-annual holiday! Bullard, TX, I hope you've been good boys and girls this year, Bulky Item Pick Up Day is back on Thursday October, 13th. Now is your chance to get rid of those big items that you've been dreading taking to the dump yourself. The City of Bullard will be providing this easy and convenient way for residents to dispose of items that are too large to dispose of in a regular trash can.
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. “The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being […]
