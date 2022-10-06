ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Texas Rose Festival brings millions of dollars into Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival. While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration. “Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice […]
TYLER, TX
KDAF

$5 million won off of scratch ticket in East Texas

It sure is fun winning in sports, but have you ever tried your hand at winning millions of dollars? We don't have first-hand experience, but just the thought of watching that bank account increase by a couple of million is otherworldly.
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas

It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas

The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire. The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous. This...
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Whataburger and James Avery Introduce Their 2 New Bracelet Charms

Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Bullard, TX It’s About Time to Set Your Fridges, Mattresses, & Any Bulky Items Out

It's our favorite semi-annual holiday! Bullard, TX, I hope you've been good boys and girls this year, Bulky Item Pick Up Day is back on Thursday October, 13th. Now is your chance to get rid of those big items that you've been dreading taking to the dump yourself. The City of Bullard will be providing this easy and convenient way for residents to dispose of items that are too large to dispose of in a regular trash can.
BULLARD, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

