ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 20 best African players in Premier League history

Just how good are Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, compared to the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure?. The continent of Africa has supplied hundreds of footballers to the Premier League since its inception in 1992, and many have won both collective trophies and individual accolades. But who are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The players who have scored the most goals in football history

The all-time top scorer is often a controversial topic and often produces varied lists. FIFA has never released a list detailing the highest goalscorers across history, and doesn't keep official records - making these rankings that little bit more difficult officially confirm. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 7 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored most goals against

Cristiano Ronaldo loves playing against these clubs, with 17 or more goals scored against each of these sides over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career against Everton at Goodison Park, making him the only player in history to have reached that milestone, according to some statisticians.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Bobby Robson
Person
Robinho
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jose Mourinho
fourfourtwo.com

Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu forced to retire through heart condition

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has devastatingly been advised to end his football career at the age of just 24. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at just 24. The Zambian midfielder has been diagnosed with a heriditary heart condition that would put...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bournemouth#Oxford English#Fft
fourfourtwo.com

"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team

Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless. After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: AC Milan consider January move for out-of-favour Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech could be offered a chance to revive his fading fortunes with a loan move to AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season and only one start, in the 2-1 defeat away to Southampton (opens in new tab) at the end of August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kylian Mbappe reportedly planning January exit to Real Madrid

The Frenchman reportedly tried leaving PSG in July, but the club would only allow him to move to anywhere but the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe already wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab), just months after signing his bumper contract extension with the French club.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy