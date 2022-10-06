Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu sensationally tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is enduring a tough time, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu backed to turn fortunes around. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be succeeded by Ange Postecoglu of Celtic. That's the view of one former Celtic man who has weighed in on the long-term future of the Merseysiders...
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 20 best African players in Premier League history
Just how good are Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, compared to the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure?. The continent of Africa has supplied hundreds of footballers to the Premier League since its inception in 1992, and many have won both collective trophies and individual accolades. But who are...
fourfourtwo.com
RANKED! The players who have scored the most goals in football history
The all-time top scorer is often a controversial topic and often produces varied lists. FIFA has never released a list detailing the highest goalscorers across history, and doesn't keep official records - making these rankings that little bit more difficult officially confirm. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
FIFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 7 clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has scored most goals against
Cristiano Ronaldo loves playing against these clubs, with 17 or more goals scored against each of these sides over the years. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career against Everton at Goodison Park, making him the only player in history to have reached that milestone, according to some statisticians.
RELATED PEOPLE
fourfourtwo.com
Brighton & Hove Albion star Enock Mwepu forced to retire through heart condition
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has devastatingly been advised to end his football career at the age of just 24. Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from football at just 24. The Zambian midfielder has been diagnosed with a heriditary heart condition that would put...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Reds 'not in title race' after Arsenal loss
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds are 'not in the race' for the Premier League after their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that the Reds are 'not in the race' for the Premier League title after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Klopp's...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: PSG to make incredible Kylian Mbappe swap deal this January, as Reds re-build
Liverpool are in pole position to land Kylian Mbappe – but it could come at a cost, in a blockbuster swap move. Liverpool are at the front of the queue for the wantaway Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG star unhappy with life in the French capital. Mbappe only signed...
fourfourtwo.com
How many Premier League goals is Erling Haaland projected to score this season?
Erling Haaland has already bagged 15 goals in 2022/23 and we're not even a quarter of the way through the season. Erling Haaland set the record for the fastest player to score 15 Premier League goals against Southampton on Saturday, reaching the target in just nine games, with a scoring rate of 1.67 goals per games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash
Find a Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 5:45pm BST. Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus live stream and match preview. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with...
UEFA・
fourfourtwo.com
Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss
West Bromwich Albion (opens in new tab) are searching for a new manager after sacking Steve Bruce, who was only appointed in February. Considered amongst the Championship’s promotion favourites, West Brom currently languish in the relegation zone after picking up just one win from their opening 13 games. Thank...
fourfourtwo.com
"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team
Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless. After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny...
fourfourtwo.com
SPECIAL OFFER: Get a free £10 M&S eGift when you subscribe to FourFourTwo today
What's the only thing better than a FourFourTwo subscription, with monthly issues delivered directly to your door? That's right - a FourFourTwo subscription that comes with a free gift!. ORDER TODAY Get a free £10 M&S eGift when you subscribe today (opens in new tab) For a limited time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Shaun Wright-Phillips urges England to be more attacking so Phil Foden can shine
Shaun Wright-Phillips wants England to play with the shackles off in order to get the best out of Phil Foden, who has struggled to replicate his scintillating form for Manchester City at international level. Foden has scored seven goals in all competitions at the time of writing, which included a...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: AC Milan consider January move for out-of-favour Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech could be offered a chance to revive his fading fortunes with a loan move to AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season and only one start, in the 2-1 defeat away to Southampton (opens in new tab) at the end of August.
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal report: Gunners to move for Federico Valverde after Champions League display
Arsenal scouts were impressed after the Uruguayan midfielder stole the show in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Arsenal (opens in new tab) scouts went to the Bernabeu to watch Mykhaylo Mudryk in action against Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in the Champions League last week but left raving about Federico Valverde instead.
fourfourtwo.com
Kylian Mbappe reportedly planning January exit to Real Madrid
The Frenchman reportedly tried leaving PSG in July, but the club would only allow him to move to anywhere but the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe already wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab), just months after signing his bumper contract extension with the French club.
Comments / 0