Hakim Ziyech could be offered a chance to revive his fading fortunes with a loan move to AC Milan (opens in new tab) in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has made just five appearances for Chelsea (opens in new tab) this season and only one start, in the 2-1 defeat away to Southampton (opens in new tab) at the end of August.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO