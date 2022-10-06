Mallard Point Park may not be a place many Brick residents have heard of, but the small “neighborhood park” off Tunes Brook Drive is a beautiful waterfront location along the Tunes Brook branch of Kettle Creek. The waterway upon which it is located represents the border between Brick and Toms River, and township officials have long planned a project to replace many of the rusting and decaying amenities with fresh new ones, and improve the beach.

