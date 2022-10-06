Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
MiCA Scales Another Hurdle as Parliament Votes in Support
The landmark Markets in Crypto Assets bill (MiCA) has scaled another hurdle and is one step away from being law as the European Union lawmakers sign off on the bill that will regulate the digital asset space within member countries. According to reports by the Economic Committee Press, the European...
thecoinrise.com
Portugal to make major changes in its crypto taxation policy
As policymakers focus on short-term crypto asset owners, Portugal’s taxation policy on cryptocurrencies is about to enter a new phase. The government is preparing a new crypto tax that will expand its current crypto taxation laws. Bloomberg reports that Portugal’s government is proceeding with plans to tax profits on...
thecoinrise.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
thecoinrise.com
BNY Mellon partners with Fireblocks and Chainalysis to let institutions hold BTC and ETH
The oldest bank in the US, BNY Mellon, now offers institutional clients the ability to hold and transfer bitcoin and Ethereum on its new crypto custody service. According to a Tuesday announcement, BNY Mellon has partnered with Fireblocks and Chainalysis to support institutions’ needs for technology, security, and compliance.
thecoinrise.com
Huobi Global Finalize Plans to Sell Majority Stake to About Capital
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global has announced that it is selling a majority stake to About Capital Management. Per a published statement, “the controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire shareholding in Huobi Global to the buyout vehicle managed by About Capital Management (HK) Co., Limited.”
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase launches 2 new crypto features for Australian investors
Australians will now have “easier and safer” ways to access the digital asset market thanks to Coinbase, a renowned United States-based crypto exchange. Australians are among the early adopters of crypto assets, according to Nana Murugesan, managing director of Coinbase, who also described them as “savvy investors” in a recent statement. “The Land Down Under” was referred to by the company as a “hotbed of fintech innovation.” As a result, the exchange offered those residents a variety of cryptocurrency offerings.
thecoinrise.com
Brazilian Companies With Crypto Holdings Soar Per Latest Tax Records
The bureau in charge of administrating tax collection and the customs of Brazil Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB) released a document detailing companies that declared their cryptocurrency holdings in August. According to the released records, over 12,000 Brazilian companies have crypto holdings and this is the largest number ever recorded.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchange Bittrex faces severe fine for Sanctions Violations
The United States Department of Treasury has issued a $30 million fine against the cryptocurrency exchange platform Bittrex for breaking the terms of the settlement agreement. The popular crypto exchange continued offering its services to users from countries that were subject to sanctions, including Iran, Syria, and Crimea, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
thecoinrise.com
Turkey aims to make Istanbul global blockchain hub
The Turkish crypto industry is quite ready to bring Ethereum to Istanbul, the country’s commercial center. One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and its interest goes beyond simple market trends. It seeks to accomplish more and has organized notable events including ETHIstanbul, Blockchain Economy Istanbul, and Istanbul Blockchain Week.
thecoinrise.com
Justin Sun dismisses rumors on being Huobi stake sale’s “real buyer”
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, was revealed to be a shadow owner of the cryptocurrency exchange just one week after Huobi Global disclosed a change in the shareholder structure. However, he has denied rumors of a buyout and said that his role has actually been limited to that of a global advisor.
thecoinrise.com
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain To Train Members
The Nigerian Association of Computing Students (NACOS) has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train Nigerian computing students. The partnership will see Domineum Blockchain Solutions, a UK-based blockchain solutions provider invest in training over 100,000 members of NACOS on disruptive and emerging technologies. NACOS is the umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying IT-related courses at all Nigerian higher institutions of learning.
thecoinrise.com
Dapper Labs Restrict Russian Users Following 8th Wave of EU Sanction
Consumer-based Non-fungible token (NFT) service provider Dapper Labs announced that it is no longer offering payment options to Russian NFT owners and Russian nationals owing to the newly imposed sanctions by the European Union (EU). In effect, it is blocking such crypto accounts with immediate effect as its payment service is based in the EU.
thecoinrise.com
OEDC Introduces Crypto Reporting Framework to Avoid Tax Evasion
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has introduced a crypto tax framework with the aim of increasing the visibility of crypto transactions and the customers involved. Since the OECD is an intergovernmental organization with 38 countries as members, the released framework is meant to standardize information sharing between...
thecoinrise.com
The Lithuania New Crypto Laws – The Way Out With Gofaizen & Sherle
As cryptocurrency transitions from speculative investment to a balanced portfolio stablemate, governments worldwide remain divided on how to regulate the emerging asset class. With the growing number of crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) in the EU, and in light of today’s global challenges, as well as the increased risk of money laundering and terrorist financing with virtual currencies, there have been calls for the European Union’s institutions to speed up the process of implementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA).
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high” inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
thecoinrise.com
SEC probes Yuga Labs for securities violations
According to recent reports, Yuga Labs is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether its Ethereum NFTs for the Bored Ape Yacht Club and its native crypto token ApeCoin are unregistered securities. Yuga Labs in trouble. A recent report by Bloomberg cites an unnamed source...
Biden lays out national security strategy while re-evaluating Saudi relations
China and Russia pose the biggest challenge to international peace and stability, the Biden administration said in laying out its national security plan.
thecoinrise.com
Brazilian Bank pays 50 BTC to Ransomware attackers
On October 3, a group of hackers attacked the renowned Brazilian government-controlled banking institution Bank of Brasilia and demanded 50 BTC in exchange for not leaking the data of its customers. According to the local media outlet Tecmundo, one of the hackers going by the name of “Crydat” got in...
